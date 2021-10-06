checkAd

New Preclinical Data for EDP-235, Enanta’s Oral Protease Inhibitor Specifically Designed for the Treatment of COVID-19, to be Presented at ISRIV-WHO Virtual 2021 Conference COVID-19, Influenza and RSV: Surveillance-Informed Prevention and Treatment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 14:16  |  27   |   |   

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that new preclinical data for EDP-235, its lead oral protease inhibitor specifically designed for the treatment of COVID-19, will be presented at the International Society for Influenza and Other Respiratory Virus Diseases (ISIRV)-World Health Organization Virtual Conference (WHO): COVID-19, Influenza and RSV: Surveillance-Informed Prevention and Treatment. The conference is being held virtually on October 19 – October 21, 2021.

Poster Presentation:
 Date: October 19, 2021
Time: 8:00 a.m. CET
Poster #120: “EDP-235, A Potential Oral, Once-Daily Antiviral Treatment and Preventative for COVID-19”
Presenter: Li-Juan Jiang, Ph.D.

Posters will be available to view on the conference platform during the conference and for three months thereafter. Further information about the ISIRV-WHO Virtual Conference 2021 can be found here.

About Enanta
 Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta’s research and development efforts have produced clinical candidates currently in development for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV) and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). Enanta is also conducting research in human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Enanta’s research and development activities are funded by royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries as part of its leading treatment for chronic HCV infection under the tradenames MAVYRET (U.S.) and MAVIRET (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Preclinical Data for EDP-235, Enanta’s Oral Protease Inhibitor Specifically Designed for the Treatment of COVID-19, to be Presented at ISRIV-WHO Virtual 2021 Conference COVID-19, Influenza and RSV: Surveillance-Informed Prevention and Treatment Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that new preclinical data for EDP-235, its lead oral protease …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
Aquila Resources Announces Closing of Bend and Reef Property Sale
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Hepatitis B Virus Virtual Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Enanta Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on NASH FXR Agonist Programs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Investor Conferences in September
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten