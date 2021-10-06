Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that new preclinical data for EDP-235, its lead oral protease inhibitor specifically designed for the treatment of COVID-19, will be presented at the International Society for Influenza and Other Respiratory Virus Diseases (ISIRV)-World Health Organization Virtual Conference (WHO): COVID-19, Influenza and RSV: Surveillance-Informed Prevention and Treatment. The conference is being held virtually on October 19 – October 21, 2021.

Posters will be available to view on the conference platform during the conference and for three months thereafter. Further information about the ISIRV-WHO Virtual Conference 2021 can be found here.

About Enanta

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta’s research and development efforts have produced clinical candidates currently in development for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV) and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). Enanta is also conducting research in human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Enanta’s research and development activities are funded by royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries as part of its leading treatment for chronic HCV infection under the tradenames MAVYRET (U.S.) and MAVIRET (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

