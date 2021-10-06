Syneos Health Acquires RxDataScience

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the acquisition of RxDataScience , a leading healthcare-focused data analytics, data management and artificial intelligence (AI) company. Together, Syneos Health and RxDataScience will offer biopharma customers technology-enabled, insights-powered solutions with the aim of accelerating performance across the product lifecycle – from lab to life.

RxDataScience’s scalable platform enables biopharma companies to transform vast volumes of data into strategic, actionable insights. Multidisciplinary teams of product managers, data scientists, engineers, developers and domain experts leveraging insights drawn from providers, payers and patients contribute to RxDataScience’s innovative software solutions, helping to deliver radical improvements that can enhance patients’ lives.

The acquisition brings advanced solutions that go beyond basic reporting to sophisticated Augmented Intelligent Insights and Biopharma Analytics platforms. RxDataScience’s product lifecycle solutions include scientific computing for R&D, patient journey, decentralized trials, RWE, predictive analytics and commercial market research. Additionally, RxDataScience offers an accelerated consulting-based model, providing an iterative approach to rapidly develop and deliver advanced analytics solution prototypes in six-to-eight-week sprints.

“This acquisition boosts our ability to deliver strategic insights and technology-enabled solutions that address our customers’ most complex data challenges,” said Alistair Macdonald, CEO, Syneos Health. “We are thrilled to welcome the RxDataScience team to the Syneos Health family. Combining our end-to-end services and deep behavioral and therapeutic expertise with their AI and data-science capabilities will generate customer strategies to accelerate product development and time to market.”

RxDataScience further scales Syneos Health’s data science abilities, adding new capabilities and deep knowledge in data engineering and management, and advanced enterprise analytics that accelerate the time to commercialization for products and customer performance, with the potential to significantly shorten clinical trials and modernize medical affairs and commercial programs.