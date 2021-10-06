Hill International to Provide Construction Management Services for the PA Turnpike/I-95 Interchange, Phase 2 Project
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today that it has been selected by the Pennsylvania Turnpike
Commission to provide construction management (CM) services for the $200 million PA Turnpike/I-95 Interchange, Phase 2 project.
The project has three components: Section C, Section D30, and Section E Remainder. From I-276 MP 352.96 to MP 355.19, Section C involves the reconstruction and widening of the Turnpike from four to six lanes and all associated infrastructure, such as culvert extensions, stormwater management, and sound barrier walls. Section D30, from I-276 MP 355.00 to MP 356.00, also involves Turnpike reconstruction and widening from four to six lanes and associated infrastructure, as well as a bridge replacement and accommodations for three future ramp tie-ins. Section E Remainder is located from I-95 MP 41.23 to MP 43.43 and involves the reconstruction and widening of westbound lanes, reconstruction of the three ramps and approaches at the Exit 42 interchange, three bridge replacements, and associated infrastructure.
The Hill team will provide a full range of CM services from preconstruction through construction and close-out of each section, including contract administration, scheduling, engineering support, surveying, environmental monitoring, safety monitoring, and public relations services. Hill will also support the Turnpike Commission by coordinating with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, municipalities along the alignment, utility companies, and neighboring property owners.
“Our team brings an emphasis on constructability, effective project start-up, accurate documentation, superior quality control, efficiently allocated resources, environmental protection, and a strong commitment to safety,” says Hill Vice President Kenneth Olup, PE, who will serve as Hill’s project director for the project. “We understand that the Commission shares these priorities because of our experience on similar, major mainline Turnpike reconstruction projects. With our experience and shared construction project goals, Hill will be able to hit the ground running from the outset and position this project for successful delivery as the Commission envisions.”
