Hill International to Provide Construction Management Services for the PA Turnpike/I-95 Interchange, Phase 2 Project

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today that it has been selected by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to provide construction management (CM) services for the $200 million PA Turnpike/I-95 Interchange, Phase 2 project.



The project has three components: Section C, Section D30, and Section E Remainder. From I-276 MP 352.96 to MP 355.19, Section C involves the reconstruction and widening of the Turnpike from four to six lanes and all associated infrastructure, such as culvert extensions, stormwater management, and sound barrier walls. Section D30, from I-276 MP 355.00 to MP 356.00, also involves Turnpike reconstruction and widening from four to six lanes and associated infrastructure, as well as a bridge replacement and accommodations for three future ramp tie-ins. Section E Remainder is located from I-95 MP 41.23 to MP 43.43 and involves the reconstruction and widening of westbound lanes, reconstruction of the three ramps and approaches at the Exit 42 interchange, three bridge replacements, and associated infrastructure.