Dorman Announces More Than 200 New Products, Including New OE FIX Loaded Magnetic Strut for 2 Million GM Vehicles

Highlights:

  • New OE FIX loaded magnetic strut is designed to save technicians time by eliminating the need for a spring compressor to install on nearly 2 million General Motors vehicles in operation.

  • New OE FIX engine coolant water outlet upgrades the original material from plastic to aluminum to help increase durability.

  • Other popular solutions include new window regulators and an exclusive air intake hose for millions of vehicles on the road today.

COLMAR, Pa., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of more than 200 new auto parts, including 48 new-to-the-aftermarket solutions, giving repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks.

This month’s new solutions include a strut and coil spring assembly for nearly 2 million General Motors vehicles with magnetic ride control front suspensions. This Dorman OE FIX loaded magnetic strut assembly (949-650) is designed to help professional automotive service technicians by pre-assembling all the necessary components needed to replace this part. This eliminates the need for a technician to have spring compressor, which is required to properly assemble the individual components. This adds time and complexity to the repair. Dorman’s replacement includes everything from the shock absorber and coil spring to the dust boot and spring perch to simplify and speed up the job. And, because it features the same magnetorheological technology as the factory design, it fully restores functionality for like-new drive feel. It even includes a protective cap to keep the harness connector safe during shipping.

Other highlights from this month’s new product announcement include:

  • An OE FIX engine coolant water outlet (902-302HP) for more than 270,000 Chrysler, Dodge and Mitsubishi vehicles that upgrades the factory plastic design to more durable aluminum to help prevent cracks and fluid leaks.
  • Nineteen new window regulator assemblies representing 26 million repair opportunities, covering multiple positions on a wide range of vehicles, including the front left and front right power window regulator assemblies (748-188 / 748-189) on 2013-2020 Ram trucks.
  • An aftermarket-exclusive engine air intake hose (696-029) to replace the original hose on select Ford Super Duty trucks that may be susceptible to failures.
