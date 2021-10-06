The SMARTER E EUROPE RESTART 2021 - GREEN LIGHT FOR THE ENERGY TRANSITION /The innovation hub for new energy solutions opens its doors from October 6-8
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 06.10.2021, 14:30 | 46 | 0 |
Munich/Pforzheim (ots) - In the last few weeks, Germany has seen extreme
rainfall, parts of New York were flooded, and fires have been raging in Southern
Europe and California; most climate experts agree that these events send out a
strong alarm signal. Suitable measures need to be taken as quickly as possible
in order to curb the devastating effects of the climate crisis. Across the
globe, CO2 must be reduced on a large scale, and renewable energy sources must
be used to a greater extend to cover energy supply. The solutions and
technologies to achieve this have been available for some time. In Munich, the
innovation hub The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 and the four parallel energy
exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power
Europe will present solutions and innovations that address the entire value
chain. The exhibitions will take place at Messe München from October 6-8.
The climate protection measures needed now cannot be taken without a
considerable, expedited expansion of renewable energies. To be successful, the
energy transition requires a mix of different renewable energy sources, a
widespread storage infrastructure and the intelligent coupling of the
electricity, heat and traffic sectors. For Germany and Europe, this mainly means
boosting photovoltaics significantly to prevent the electrical energy gap that
could potentially occur if the expansion is not fast enough. According to a EuPD
Research analysis, this gap is on the horizon for 2022 and could continue to
worsen in subsequent years - to over 100 terawatthours (TWh) by 2025. With the
electrification of the transportation sector and parts of the heating sector
driving electricity demand, nuclear and coal-fired power plants being phased
out, and the development corridor for the main renewables - photovoltaics and
wind - not being ambitious enough, this electrical energy gap is in the making.
Carsten Körnig, CEO of the German Solar Association (BSW-Solar) comments: "To be
ready to replace fossil power plant capacities, we need to supercharge the
expansion of solar energy and storage systems now. This means speeding up the
switch to solar by a factor of three to four. As the main innovation hub in
Europe, The smarter E Europe is an essential catalyst for this boost."
In addition to a faster expansion of traditional roof and ground-mounted
photovoltaic systems, building-integrated photovoltaics (BIVP) and agrivoltaics
as well as installations on water can also make a contribution. Floating PV has
Kohlendioxid jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
rainfall, parts of New York were flooded, and fires have been raging in Southern
Europe and California; most climate experts agree that these events send out a
strong alarm signal. Suitable measures need to be taken as quickly as possible
in order to curb the devastating effects of the climate crisis. Across the
globe, CO2 must be reduced on a large scale, and renewable energy sources must
be used to a greater extend to cover energy supply. The solutions and
technologies to achieve this have been available for some time. In Munich, the
innovation hub The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 and the four parallel energy
exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power
Europe will present solutions and innovations that address the entire value
chain. The exhibitions will take place at Messe München from October 6-8.
The climate protection measures needed now cannot be taken without a
considerable, expedited expansion of renewable energies. To be successful, the
energy transition requires a mix of different renewable energy sources, a
widespread storage infrastructure and the intelligent coupling of the
electricity, heat and traffic sectors. For Germany and Europe, this mainly means
boosting photovoltaics significantly to prevent the electrical energy gap that
could potentially occur if the expansion is not fast enough. According to a EuPD
Research analysis, this gap is on the horizon for 2022 and could continue to
worsen in subsequent years - to over 100 terawatthours (TWh) by 2025. With the
electrification of the transportation sector and parts of the heating sector
driving electricity demand, nuclear and coal-fired power plants being phased
out, and the development corridor for the main renewables - photovoltaics and
wind - not being ambitious enough, this electrical energy gap is in the making.
Carsten Körnig, CEO of the German Solar Association (BSW-Solar) comments: "To be
ready to replace fossil power plant capacities, we need to supercharge the
expansion of solar energy and storage systems now. This means speeding up the
switch to solar by a factor of three to four. As the main innovation hub in
Europe, The smarter E Europe is an essential catalyst for this boost."
In addition to a faster expansion of traditional roof and ground-mounted
photovoltaic systems, building-integrated photovoltaics (BIVP) and agrivoltaics
as well as installations on water can also make a contribution. Floating PV has
Kohlendioxid jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0