The SMARTER E EUROPE RESTART 2021 - GREEN LIGHT FOR THE ENERGY TRANSITION /The innovation hub for new energy solutions opens its doors from October 6-8

Munich/Pforzheim (ots) - In the last few weeks, Germany has seen extremerainfall, parts of New York were flooded, and fires have been raging in SouthernEurope and California; most climate experts agree that these events send out astrong alarm signal. Suitable measures need to be taken as quickly as possiblein order to curb the devastating effects of the climate crisis. Across theglobe, CO2 must be reduced on a large scale, and renewable energy sources mustbe used to a greater extend to cover energy supply. The solutions andtechnologies to achieve this have been available for some time. In Munich, theinnovation hub The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 and the four parallel energyexhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-PowerEurope will present solutions and innovations that address the entire valuechain. The exhibitions will take place at Messe München from October 6-8.The climate protection measures needed now cannot be taken without aconsiderable, expedited expansion of renewable energies. To be successful, theenergy transition requires a mix of different renewable energy sources, awidespread storage infrastructure and the intelligent coupling of theelectricity, heat and traffic sectors. For Germany and Europe, this mainly meansboosting photovoltaics significantly to prevent the electrical energy gap thatcould potentially occur if the expansion is not fast enough. According to a EuPDResearch analysis, this gap is on the horizon for 2022 and could continue toworsen in subsequent years - to over 100 terawatthours (TWh) by 2025. With theelectrification of the transportation sector and parts of the heating sectordriving electricity demand, nuclear and coal-fired power plants being phasedout, and the development corridor for the main renewables - photovoltaics andwind - not being ambitious enough, this electrical energy gap is in the making.Carsten Körnig, CEO of the German Solar Association (BSW-Solar) comments: "To beready to replace fossil power plant capacities, we need to supercharge theexpansion of solar energy and storage systems now. This means speeding up theswitch to solar by a factor of three to four. As the main innovation hub inEurope, The smarter E Europe is an essential catalyst for this boost."In addition to a faster expansion of traditional roof and ground-mountedphotovoltaic systems, building-integrated photovoltaics (BIVP) and agrivoltaicsas well as installations on water can also make a contribution. Floating PV has