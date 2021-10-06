XPEL Named Title Sponsor of L’Étape San Antonio Criterium Race

“XPEL is one of the fastest growing publicly traded companies in San Antonio,” commented Russ Bookbinder, President & CEO of San Antonio Sports. “They have longstanding roots in San Antonio, and I am grateful they are here to support our mission to transform our community through the power of sport.”

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) a global provider of protective films, and coatings today announced it has entered into a multi-year partnership with San Antonio Sports and MB Events, the exclusive licensee of L’Étape by Tour de France. XPEL will serve as title sponsor of the L’Étape San Antonio XPEL Criterium. The company will also be the presenting sponsor of Fiesta FitFest and its related fitness activities, all of which have been officially sanctioned by the Fiesta San Antonio Commission. Fiesta FitFest will take place April 8-10, 2022.

The three-day event will kick off with the L’Étape San Antonio XPEL Criterium, a short, fast-paced, timed circuit race that will feature hundreds of cyclists racing at top speeds in a loop around the event’s Athletes Village located at the University of Texas at San Antonio. It will be followed by other fitness and endurance activities including the Alpha Warrior Fitness Challenge and 5 and 10K runs. L’Étape San Antonio by Tour de France will be the concluding event. Aligned with the famous French cycling race, L’Étape San Antonio by Tour de France offers amateur cyclists the ability to race or ride a stage of the Tour de France, the most recognizable annual sporting event in the world.

“When we first learned that San Antonio Sports was collaborating with MB Events to bring L’Étape by Tour de France to San Antonio, we jumped on board immediately,” said Robert Bezner, Vice President of Brand at XPEL. “Not only do we look forward to showcasing our brand and our protective film offerings to a captivated audience at the Athletes Village, we’re also excited to support what is sure to be a successful and fun event for our local community.”

