Barclays Appoints Gabriel Casillas as the New Chief Economist for Latin America

Mr. Casillas joins Barclays from Grupo Financiero Banorte, where he was Chief Economist and Head of Investor Relations and ESG. He has over 15 years of experience in the industry and previously worked at J.P. Morgan and UBS as Chief Economist for Mexico and Chile, as well as at the central bank of Mexico in different divisions.

Barclays is pleased to announce the appointment of Gabriel Casillas as the new Chief Economist for Latin America. Mr. Casillas will be based in New York and will focus on driving Barclays’ economic research across Latin America, in addition to covering the Mexican economy. He will report to Christian Keller, Head of Economics Research.

“We are delighted to welcome Gabriel to Barclays and to our Global Research franchise,” says Ajay Rajadhyaksha, Head of Macro Research. “Gabriel’s appointment underscores our commitment to investing in top level talent and we are confident our clients will benefit from his insights and expertise, as well as his diverse experience in the economic and financial sectors.”

Mr. Casillas is also chair of the National Committee of Economic Research at the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives and a member of the Economic Advisory Committee at the Institute of International Finance.

