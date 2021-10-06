checkAd

CEMATRIX Announces $5.5 Million in New Contracts

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (OTCQB: CTXXF) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company") a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products announced that its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, which include CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. (“CCI”), MixOnSite USA Inc. (“MOS”) and Pacific International Grout Company (“PIGCO’) have executed $5.5 million in contracts, of which $4.8 million was previously characterized as contracts in process.

Factoring in these $5.5M in new contracts, the converted contracts and the sales completed to date, the Corporation’s backlog now totals $91.2 million. $26.8 million of the Corporation’s backlog is Contracted and $64.4 million is Contracts in Process.

“We are pleased to announce that these new contracts include a number of infrastructure projects located across North America,” stated Jeff Kendrick, CEMATRIX President and CEO. “The largest project is a $3.4 million USD tunnel project, which was originally scheduled to be completed this year, but is now scheduled to commence in November and carry through to the spring of 2022. CEMATRIX’s backlog has increased 26% since year end as our Canadian and U.S. bid activity remains strong. Even so, COVID-19 continues to impact the timing of certain projects which are currently reflected in our backlog with delays beyond our control. We expect these types of delays to diminish as we exit this year and enter 2022 with more certainty and visibility, we also expect that COVID-19 related delays will have far less impact on 2022 and future years.”

As of January 1, 2021, the Corporation’s Backlog is defined as Contracted plus Contracts in Process net of sales completed to date. Contracts in Process are defined as projects where the related contract is in office for review or signature; or signed and returned to the client for their signature; or is in the post award project submission process; or is awarded by letter of intent; or is awarded by some other form of written communication.

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America’s largest Cellular Concrete company. For more information, please visit our website at www.cematrix.com.

