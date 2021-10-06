checkAd

Castle Placement Named Exclusive Placement Agent for Wearable Health Solutions Inc.

Castle Placement As Its Exclusive Placement Agent To Raise $5 Million To Fund Business Development/Growth For The Pivotal Product Launch Of Company's iHelp MAX™ Medical Alert/Medical Monitoring DeviceNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / …

Castle Placement As Its Exclusive Placement Agent To Raise $5 Million To Fund Business Development/Growth For The Pivotal Product Launch Of Company's iHelp MAX™ Medical Alert/Medical Monitoring Device

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI), a manufacturer of multiple lines of proprietary personal medical devices, tracking devices, and wearable health technology monitored and managed through its fully-developed tracking and automation platform, announced today that it has engaged Castle Placement as its exclusive placement agent to raise $5 million to fund business development/growth for the pivotal product launch of the Company's iHelp MAX™ device.

Wearable Health Solutions Inc. is a personal monitoring technology developer focused on mobile alert and tracking devices for emergency medical and occupational safety markets worldwide. WHSI generates revenues from the sale of its medical alarm devices and recurring service fees based on monitoring subscription plans. In addition to the U.S. and Canada, which contribute a vast majority of the Company's business volume, WHSI has also sold its solutions across several continents, including in countries such as New Zealand, Denmark, Ireland, Brazil, Barbados, Bermuda and the People's Republic of China.

Peter Pizzino, the President of Wearable Health Solutions Inc. said: "The iHelp MAX product is the latest in mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS), and the partnership between WHSI and Castle is designed to capitalize on the growing need for real-time location tracking, emergency alert services, and real-time wearable health remote monitoring technologies."

About Castle Placement:

Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt capital for private middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. Highly experienced investment bankers and a robust, data-driven, innovative technology platform - including artificial intelligence/machine learning - match great companies with global institutional investors. Castle Placement's proprietary app, CPGO, connects companies with investors in real time. It has over 64,500 private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, and lenders.

