TeamViewer Cuts Outlook as Q3 Billing Falls Short
- (PLX AI) – TeamViewer Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 44-46% cut from 49-51% previously.
- TeamViewer Full-year 2021 billings guidance cut to EUR 535m to EUR 555m, down from lower end of range of EUR 585m to EUR 605m
- TeamViewer Full-year 2021 revenue guidance cut to EUR 495m to EUR 505m, down from lower end of range of EUR 525m to EUR 540m
- Q3 revenue EUR 128 million vs. estimate EUR 128 million, in line with consensus
- Q3 billings around EUR 126 million, up around 18%, below its own projections of at least 20% year-over-year quarterly billings growth
- Growth in Enterprise is below expectations, the company says
