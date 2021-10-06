TeamViewer Cuts Outlook as Q3 Billing Falls Short Autor: PLX AI | 06.10.2021, 14:24 | | 75 0 | 0 06.10.2021, 14:24 | (PLX AI) – TeamViewer Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 44-46% cut from 49-51% previously.TeamViewer Full-year 2021 billings guidance cut to EUR 535m to EUR 555m, down from lower end of range of EUR 585m to EUR 605mTeamViewer Full-year 2021 revenue … (PLX AI) – TeamViewer Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 44-46% cut from 49-51% previously.TeamViewer Full-year 2021 billings guidance cut to EUR 535m to EUR 555m, down from lower end of range of EUR 585m to EUR 605mTeamViewer Full-year 2021 revenue … (PLX AI) – TeamViewer Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 44-46% cut from 49-51% previously.

TeamViewer Full-year 2021 billings guidance cut to EUR 535m to EUR 555m, down from lower end of range of EUR 585m to EUR 605m

TeamViewer Full-year 2021 revenue guidance cut to EUR 495m to EUR 505m, down from lower end of range of EUR 525m to EUR 540m

Q3 revenue EUR 128 million vs. estimate EUR 128 million, in line with consensus

Q3 billings around EUR 126 million, up around 18%, below its own projections of at least 20% year-over-year quarterly billings growth

Growth in Enterprise is below expectations, the company says



