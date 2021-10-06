checkAd

TeamViewer Cuts Outlook as Q3 Billing Falls Short

Autor: PLX AI
06.10.2021   

(PLX AI) – TeamViewer Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 44-46% cut from 49-51% previously.TeamViewer Full-year 2021 billings guidance cut to EUR 535m to EUR 555m, down from lower end of range of EUR 585m to EUR 605mTeamViewer Full-year 2021 revenue …

  • (PLX AI) – TeamViewer Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 44-46% cut from 49-51% previously.
  • TeamViewer Full-year 2021 billings guidance cut to EUR 535m to EUR 555m, down from lower end of range of EUR 585m to EUR 605m
  • TeamViewer Full-year 2021 revenue guidance cut to EUR 495m to EUR 505m, down from lower end of range of EUR 525m to EUR 540m
  • Q3 revenue EUR 128 million vs. estimate EUR 128 million, in line with consensus
  • Q3 billings around EUR 126 million, up around 18%, below its own projections of at least 20% year-over-year quarterly billings growth
  • Growth in Enterprise is below expectations, the company says
