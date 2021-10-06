checkAd

Dual Clutch Transmission Market Size Worth $20.37 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 5.1% The Insight Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 14:30  |  37   |   |   

PUNE, India, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research study on "Dual Clutch Transmission Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Vehicle Segment, Forward Gears, and Geography," the market is projected to reach US$ 20,372.75 million by 2028 from US$ 12,576.10 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

TIP Logo

 

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 13,424.5 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 22,525.7 Million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2028

Forecast Period

2020 - 2028

Base Year

2020

No. of Pages

170

No. Tables

61

No. of Charts & Figures

74

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Type, Application, End User

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Seite 1 von 4
Kohlendioxid jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dual Clutch Transmission Market Size Worth $20.37 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 5.1% The Insight Partners PUNE, India, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to new research study on "Dual Clutch Transmission Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Vehicle Segment, Forward Gears, and Geography," the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) ...
146th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association to Focus on Research and Development ...
Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market is Anticipated to Increase at a CAGR of 11.25% and will ...
Noma, Led by René Redzepi, Is Named No.1 as The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 Are Revealed
Insitu, GKN Aerospace and TNO Team Up to Develop Advanced Radar System for Integrator UAS
'Keep your promises' - COP26 climate call from 1.8 million Fairtrade farmers to world leaders
"Sandra can't make jam roly poly!" Harry Redknapp tells all at BrightHR event
MiX Telematics Announces Collaboration with Ford Pro Intelligence
Bring the Philippines Home with These Cool Cultural Treasures
Titel
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Tobii
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
Microsoft and At-Bay partner to offer data-driven cyber insurance coverage
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:42 UhrHuawei präsentiert FusionSolar All-Scenario PV- & Speicherlösung auf der Intersolar 2021
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
13:54 UhrThe smarter E Europe Restart 2021 - Green Light for the Energy Transition
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
13:01 UhrKlimawandel stoppen - Interessante Anlagechancen durch CO2-Futures
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
12:15 UhrENERGY INTELLIGENCE CENTER EXECUTES EFFICIENCY PROJECT FOR PA’S FIRST GREEN BUILDING MANUFACTURING PLANT
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
08:00 UhrEQS-News: LIGHT ART EXPEDITION - ARCTICA
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08:00 UhrIndependent study reveals that shifting in-store QSR dining to reusable tableware would be equivalent to adding an extra 1 million petrol cars on Europe’s roads
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
07:25 UhrCREAPAPER GmbH: Creapaper schließt erfolgreich Finanzierungsrunde Series B ab
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:25 UhrCREAPAPER GmbH: Creapaper successfully completes its EUR 20m Series B financing round, 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
03:18 UhrViridi Parente kooperiert mit Garia, um in den USA langsam fahrende Elektro-Kleintransporter für die „letzte Meile“ auf den Markt zu bringen
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
00:01 Uhr„Halten Sie Ihre Versprechen!" - COP26-Klimaaufruf von 1,8 Millionen Fairtrade-Erzeugern an die Staats- und Regierungschefs
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen