Dual Clutch Transmission Market Size Worth $20.37 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 5.1% The Insight Partners
PUNE, India, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research study on "Dual Clutch Transmission Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Vehicle Segment, Forward Gears, and Geography," the market is projected to reach US$ 20,372.75 million by 2028 from US$ 12,576.10 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market Size Value in
|
US$ 13,424.5 Million in 2021
|
Market Size Value by
|
US$ 22,525.7 Million by 2028
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2028
|
Forecast Period
|
2020 - 2028
|
Base Year
|
2020
|
No. of Pages
|
170
|
No. Tables
|
61
|
No. of Charts & Figures
|
74
|
Historical data available
|
Yes
|
Segments covered
|
Type, Application, End User
|
Regional scope
|
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
|
Country scope
|
US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare