PUNE, India, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research study on "Dual Clutch Transmission Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Vehicle Segment, Forward Gears, and Geography," the market is projected to reach US$ 20,372.75 million by 2028 from US$ 12,576.10 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.