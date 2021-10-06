checkAd

Capri Holdings Limited Announces Reporting Date For Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) today announced that it plans to report its second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at approximately 6:45 a.m. ET. The Company also plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (877) 705-6003 or (201) 493-6725 for international callers, conference ID 13723952. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website, www.capriholdings.com

In addition, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until November 10, 2021. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 13723952. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The company’s goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

Wertpapier


