SoFi Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q3 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 14:30  |  14   |   |   

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), a leading next-generation financial services platform, today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. SoFi also plans to release its third quarter fiscal year 2021 results on the investor relations section of its website at https://investors.sofi.com after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Full session details for the conference appearance are as follows:

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS – TO DIAL IN BY PHONE
 To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link (you will then receive your personal dial-in access details via email): https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/8935/sofi-q3-202 ...

WEBCAST DETAILS – AUDIO-ONLY
 Use this link to access the audience view of the webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3408658/A41F10F8B776FC811BD979F6313612C6

A replay of the webcast will be made available after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at https://investors.sofi.com/overview/default.aspx

About SoFi

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing and protecting give our more than two million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit https://www.sofi.com/ or download our iOS and Android apps.

SOFI-F

Wertpapier


