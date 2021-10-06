Qualtrics Announces Experience ID, Ushering in a New Era of Personalization at Scale

Experience ID is built on the Qualtrics XM Operating System and brings in capabilities from the recent acquisitions of Clarabridge, the leader in conversational analytics, and Usermind, a leader in journey orchestration. Through this powerful combination, Experience ID captures every form of customer feedback, from call center transcripts to social media posts to product reviews and survey data, helping teams understand an individual's emotion, effort and intent across their entire journey with a company. There are currently more than four billion Experience IDs in the Qualtrics XM Directory, the largest human sentiment database.

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, today announced Experience ID, a single, unified view of everything customers and employees have shared with a company—things they want a company to know about them—including their preferences, beliefs and feelings about their experiences with their product or brand. Experience ID enables companies to personalize experiences at scale—giving them granular insights about individuals, while also delivering powerful aggregated views by segment, such as teams, geographies, verticals and more, to identify emerging trends and new market opportunities.

Customers and employees are increasingly sharing their feedback and expectations on various channels at any time—the volume of unstructured feedback being volunteered by people through social media, reviews and many other channels is growing at an unprecedented pace. The companies that win are those that can use all that data, both structured and unstructured, and feed these rich signals into their business, product and employee strategies.

“For decades, organizations have been trying to deeply understand their customers and employees,” said Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin. “But the universe of feedback is so vast that they need the right technology to capture it and put it into action. Experience ID delivers a powerful lens that can focus on each customer and employee, and also zoom out and reveal the big picture, enabling organizations to build deep, personal relationships with customers and employees, authentically and at scale.”

For example, a rideshare company can use Experience ID to collect and consolidate feedback a rider has shared via the company’s mobile app, on a call with customer support or social media. With advanced machine learning and conversational analytics, Experience ID can identify that the rider cares about “environment” and “price,” signaling to the company that they should automatically notify the rider in the future of a new sustainability feature or pricing option. Experience ID also tags these topics and creates powerful customer segments to help the company understand if they are emerging trends across their customer base.

An individual’s relationship with a company–whether an employee or a customer–is a series of experiences. Experience ID makes it easy for companies to identify areas of friction in the customer journey and take immediate action. For example, an airline can see that one of their frequent flyers had a negative experience trying to change a flight online. Experience ID can aggregate customer feedback across channels to determine whether or not other flyers are having similar experiences, allowing the company to intervene, improve their processes and resolve the issue.

By aggregating and analyzing customer insights from every source, Experience ID can help companies quickly identify new market opportunities. For example, Experience ID can monitor a healthcare system’s patient feedback and alert teams that, over the past 18 months, there has been a spike in feedback for “online post-surgery check-ins,” indicating a growing demand for this virtual healthcare service. Experience ID can pinpoint which patient groups might prefer specific virtual services over others in different regions, telling the company exactly where they should invest in new digital offerings and where they might need to increase office staff for in-person visits.

Availability

Customers can access capabilities including profiles, segmentation, digital intercepts for personalization, automated workflows and sentiment detection today.

The fully integrated Experience ID will be available in 2022.

Additional Information:

Learn more about Experience ID on our website and blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005252/en/