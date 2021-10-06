checkAd

Qualtrics Announces Experience ID, Ushering in a New Era of Personalization at Scale

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 14:30  |  19   |   |   

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, today announced Experience ID, a single, unified view of everything customers and employees have shared with a company—things they want a company to know about them—including their preferences, beliefs and feelings about their experiences with their product or brand. Experience ID enables companies to personalize experiences at scale—giving them granular insights about individuals, while also delivering powerful aggregated views by segment, such as teams, geographies, verticals and more, to identify emerging trends and new market opportunities.

Experience ID is built on the Qualtrics XM Operating System and brings in capabilities from the recent acquisitions of Clarabridge, the leader in conversational analytics, and Usermind, a leader in journey orchestration. Through this powerful combination, Experience ID captures every form of customer feedback, from call center transcripts to social media posts to product reviews and survey data, helping teams understand an individual's emotion, effort and intent across their entire journey with a company. There are currently more than four billion Experience IDs in the Qualtrics XM Directory, the largest human sentiment database.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Qualtrics International A!
Long
Basispreis 38,59€
Hebel 11,68
Ask 0,38
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 45,83€
Hebel 8,37
Ask 0,30
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Customers and employees are increasingly sharing their feedback and expectations on various channels at any time—the volume of unstructured feedback being volunteered by people through social media, reviews and many other channels is growing at an unprecedented pace. The companies that win are those that can use all that data, both structured and unstructured, and feed these rich signals into their business, product and employee strategies.

“For decades, organizations have been trying to deeply understand their customers and employees,” said Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin. “But the universe of feedback is so vast that they need the right technology to capture it and put it into action. Experience ID delivers a powerful lens that can focus on each customer and employee, and also zoom out and reveal the big picture, enabling organizations to build deep, personal relationships with customers and employees, authentically and at scale.”

For example, a rideshare company can use Experience ID to collect and consolidate feedback a rider has shared via the company’s mobile app, on a call with customer support or social media. With advanced machine learning and conversational analytics, Experience ID can identify that the rider cares about “environment” and “price,” signaling to the company that they should automatically notify the rider in the future of a new sustainability feature or pricing option. Experience ID also tags these topics and creates powerful customer segments to help the company understand if they are emerging trends across their customer base.

An individual’s relationship with a company–whether an employee or a customer–is a series of experiences. Experience ID makes it easy for companies to identify areas of friction in the customer journey and take immediate action. For example, an airline can see that one of their frequent flyers had a negative experience trying to change a flight online. Experience ID can aggregate customer feedback across channels to determine whether or not other flyers are having similar experiences, allowing the company to intervene, improve their processes and resolve the issue.

By aggregating and analyzing customer insights from every source, Experience ID can help companies quickly identify new market opportunities. For example, Experience ID can monitor a healthcare system’s patient feedback and alert teams that, over the past 18 months, there has been a spike in feedback for “online post-surgery check-ins,” indicating a growing demand for this virtual healthcare service. Experience ID can pinpoint which patient groups might prefer specific virtual services over others in different regions, telling the company exactly where they should invest in new digital offerings and where they might need to increase office staff for in-person visits.

Availability

  • Customers can access capabilities including profiles, segmentation, digital intercepts for personalization, automated workflows and sentiment detection today.
  • The fully integrated Experience ID will be available in 2022.

Additional Information:

  • Learn more about Experience ID on our website and blog.

Qualtrics International Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Qualtrics Announces Experience ID, Ushering in a New Era of Personalization at Scale Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, today announced Experience ID, a single, unified view of everything customers and employees have shared with a company—things they want a company to know …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
Aquila Resources Announces Closing of Bend and Reef Property Sale
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Qualtrics Expands Healthcare Leadership Team with Hiring of Cleveland Clinic Veteran Dr. Adrienne Boissy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Qualtrics to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Oct. 20, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Qualtrics Completes Acquisition of Clarabridge
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21DXC Technology arbeitet zusammen mit Qualtrics an der Umgestaltung der modernen Workplace Experience
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21DXC Technology Collaborates with Qualtrics to Transform the Modern Workplace Experience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten