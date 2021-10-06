Moderna Announces the Launch of Global Fellowship Program for Young Researchers Exploring mRNA Medicines

Prospective fellows may be clinicians and scientists who are interested in advancing mRNA research and innovation and the program underpins Moderna’s commitment to supporting independent research. The fellowship program will select approximately 50 global fellows in the first year with a focus on infectious diseases. Greg Poland, M.D., infections disease expert and Director of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group, will serve as Chair of the program.

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced the launch of the Moderna Fellowship Program. The goal of the program is to support the next generation of scientists and healthcare professionals as they innovate in the field of mRNA research towards improving patient care and population health.

“We’re at a critical moment for mRNA vaccine development,” said Dr. Poland. “The time is now for investing in talent and idea generation that will propel a new era for research of mRNA approaches to infectious disease – and eventually, other therapeutic areas.”

“At Moderna, we aspire to make a positive impact today and in the decades to come. We are humbled by the opportunity to help a new network of collaborators around the world advance mRNA research,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “This program presents an opportunity for us to build and scale a new generation of mRNA scientists, researchers and healthcare professionals to improve quality of care by educating and advocating for clinical best practices with mRNA vaccines and therapeutics.”

The fellowship program will be overseen by an independent steering committee of international experts in science, medicine, and healthcare. The committee expects to receive applications from institutions around the world who wish to appoint a fellow in either clinical medicine, scientific research or another healthcare related discipline. To learn more, please visit www.modernatx.com/research-fellowship.

