checkAd

Moderna Announces the Launch of Global Fellowship Program for Young Researchers Exploring mRNA Medicines

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 14:30  |  28   |   |   

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced the launch of the Moderna Fellowship Program. The goal of the program is to support the next generation of scientists and healthcare professionals as they innovate in the field of mRNA research towards improving patient care and population health.

Prospective fellows may be clinicians and scientists who are interested in advancing mRNA research and innovation and the program underpins Moderna’s commitment to supporting independent research. The fellowship program will select approximately 50 global fellows in the first year with a focus on infectious diseases. Greg Poland, M.D., infections disease expert and Director of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group, will serve as Chair of the program.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Moderna Inc!
Long
Basispreis 313,85€
Hebel 14,32
Ask 0,09
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 348,75€
Hebel 14,32
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We’re at a critical moment for mRNA vaccine development,” said Dr. Poland. “The time is now for investing in talent and idea generation that will propel a new era for research of mRNA approaches to infectious disease – and eventually, other therapeutic areas.”

“At Moderna, we aspire to make a positive impact today and in the decades to come. We are humbled by the opportunity to help a new network of collaborators around the world advance mRNA research,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “This program presents an opportunity for us to build and scale a new generation of mRNA scientists, researchers and healthcare professionals to improve quality of care by educating and advocating for clinical best practices with mRNA vaccines and therapeutics.”

The fellowship program will be overseen by an independent steering committee of international experts in science, medicine, and healthcare. The committee expects to receive applications from institutions around the world who wish to appoint a fellow in either clinical medicine, scientific research or another healthcare related discipline. To learn more, please visit www.modernatx.com/research-fellowship.

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a science research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across six modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale and at unprecedented speed. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna’s capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna’s mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past six years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding: the Company’s launch of a global fellowship program for researchers exploring mRNA medicines and the design and potential impact of that program. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Moderna’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna’s current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Moderna Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Moderna

Diskussion: Moderna Announces Proposed Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moderna Announces the Launch of Global Fellowship Program for Young Researchers Exploring mRNA Medicines Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced the launch of the Moderna Fellowship Program. The goal of the program is to support the next generation of scientists …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
Aquila Resources Announces Closing of Bend and Reef Property Sale
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:34 UhrROUNDUP: Schweden und Dänemark setzen Moderna-Einsatz bei Jüngeren aus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14:17 UhrSchweden setzt Einsatz von Moderna-Impfstoff bei Jüngeren aus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08:05 UhrAktien: Merck Anti-Covid-Pille bringt Impfstoffhersteller unter Druck
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare
05.10.21Moderna Announces European Medicines Agency Authorizes Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for Immunocompromised Individuals Aged 12 Years and Older
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Merck & Co.-Aktie: Warum sie die Biontech-Aktie, Moderna-Aktie und Curevac-Aktie zu Fall bringt!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
04.10.21Aktien New York Schluss: Angespannte Lage am Ölmarkt belastet spürbar
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
04.10.21Aktien New York: Angespannte Lage am Ölmarkt belastet spürbar
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
04.10.21EMA empfiehlt Booster-Impfung für Menschen mit schwachem Immunsystem
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Schwach - Angespannte Lage am Ölmarkt belastet
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
04.10.21Most Actives - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: Lufthansa, BioNTech und Moderna
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte