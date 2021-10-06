checkAd

Loop Media Announces Appointment of New Board Members and Establishment of New Board Committees

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

Glendale, CA, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or the Company) (OTC: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, announced today that it has increased the size of its board of directors (the “Board”) to four and has appointed Denise M. Penz and Sonya Zilka as independent directors to fill the vacancies, with their appointment to become effective as of October 1, 2021. In connection with these director appointments, the Company will establish an Audit Committee, with Ms. Penz as Chairperson, a Compensation Committee, with Ms. Zilka as Chairperson, and a Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee.

Loop Media is seeking to employ best practices for boards of directors in the areas of composition, diversity, independence, and governance, using public guidance from U.S. national securities exchanges, as the Company plans to expand its investor and trading base and increase shareholder value. With the addition of Ms. Penz and Ms. Zilka, the Board will be composed of four directors, three of whom will be independent. The Company will look to add one to three additional Board members in the near future.

Ms. Penz received her bachelor’s degree in management and accounting from West Liberty State College, and a master’s in business from Wheeling Jesuit University. Ms. Penz has extensive experience in the financial sector along with proven success in raising capital, strategic planning, and organizational growth. The current Board has determined that Ms. Penz is financially sophisticated and is an “audit committee financial expert” as required by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002.

Ms. Zilka received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Washington State University, and a master’s in organizational psychology from Columbia University. Ms. Zilka has extensive experience in human capital consulting and human resources. Ms. Zilka serves as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Chan Zuckerberg Biohub where she leads HR functions and spearheads internal communications and also serves as the President & Chair of The Beyond Benefits Life Sciences Board of Trustees.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Loop Media Announces Appointment of New Board Members and Establishment of New Board Committees Glendale, CA, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or the Company) (OTC: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Sonoco Awarded Gold EcoVadis Medal
Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Revised Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance
Universal Media Group Announces Plan for a Forward Stock Split and Uplisting to OTCQB
Voxtur to Present at OTC Markets Virtual Conference
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF LETTER OF INTENT WITH CLASSROOM SALON
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...