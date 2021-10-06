checkAd

Loop Media Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 14:31  |  33   |   |   

Glendale, CA, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or the Company) (OTC: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, announced today the appointment of Neil Watanabe as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, to be effective September 30, 2021, in conjunction with Jim Cerna’s appointment to Head of Strategy, supporting several of the Company’s key strategic initiatives. 

Prior to joining Loop, Mr. Watanabe was most recently Principal of Watanabe Associates where he provided senior financial and accounting leadership to various companies, including Value Village Inc. (d.b.a. “Savers”) and High Times Holding Corp. From 2015 to 2019 Mr. Watanabe was Chief Financial Officer of CarParts.com, Inc., (NASDAQ), a publicly traded American online retailer of automotive parts and accessories for cars, vans, trucks, and sport utility vehicles, which reported over $440 million in net sales in its fiscal year ended January 2021. Mr. Watanabe also spent three years as PetSmart Inc.’s (NASDAQ) Chief Financial Officer, a company with over $2 billion in net sales during his tenure as CFO. Mr. Watanabe also worked in various financial and operational leadership roles at National Stores, Inc., Anna’s Linens, Shoe Pavilion (previously listed while Mr. Watanabe was there, NASDAQ), and Mac Frugal’s Bargains – Closeouts Inc. (d.b.a. “Pic N’ Sav”), (previously listed, while Mr. Watanabe was there, NYSE). Mr. Watanabe is currently a Board member of the National Corvette Museum and Reality Venture International and received his CPA certification in the State of Illinois. 

“After an extensive search, I am thrilled to announce that Neil will be joining Loop Media, Inc. With over 25 years providing financial leadership for publicly listed companies, Neil brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Loop,” said Jon Niermann, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. “In addition to his significant background in finance and accounting, Neil’s expertise in working with and for Nasdaq and NYSE listed companies was also a critical factor to us in filling this role as we continue to explore ways to unlock additional shareholder value and increase our visibility amongst investors in the public market. Neil’s impressive background and leadership experience make him especially well-suited to succeed Jim, who has played an integral role here at Loop.”   

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Loop Media Appoints New Chief Financial Officer Glendale, CA, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or the Company) (OTC: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Sonoco Awarded Gold EcoVadis Medal
Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Revised Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance
Universal Media Group Announces Plan for a Forward Stock Split and Uplisting to OTCQB
Voxtur to Present at OTC Markets Virtual Conference
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF LETTER OF INTENT WITH CLASSROOM SALON
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...