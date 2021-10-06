Loop Media Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Glendale, CA, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or the Company) (OTC: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, announced today the appointment of Neil Watanabe as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, to be effective September 30, 2021, in conjunction with Jim Cerna’s appointment to Head of Strategy, supporting several of the Company’s key strategic initiatives.



Prior to joining Loop, Mr. Watanabe was most recently Principal of Watanabe Associates where he provided senior financial and accounting leadership to various companies, including Value Village Inc. (d.b.a. “Savers”) and High Times Holding Corp. From 2015 to 2019 Mr. Watanabe was Chief Financial Officer of CarParts.com, Inc., (NASDAQ), a publicly traded American online retailer of automotive parts and accessories for cars, vans, trucks, and sport utility vehicles, which reported over $440 million in net sales in its fiscal year ended January 2021. Mr. Watanabe also spent three years as PetSmart Inc.’s (NASDAQ) Chief Financial Officer, a company with over $2 billion in net sales during his tenure as CFO. Mr. Watanabe also worked in various financial and operational leadership roles at National Stores, Inc., Anna’s Linens, Shoe Pavilion (previously listed while Mr. Watanabe was there, NASDAQ), and Mac Frugal’s Bargains – Closeouts Inc. (d.b.a. “Pic N’ Sav”), (previously listed, while Mr. Watanabe was there, NYSE). Mr. Watanabe is currently a Board member of the National Corvette Museum and Reality Venture International and received his CPA certification in the State of Illinois.

“After an extensive search, I am thrilled to announce that Neil will be joining Loop Media, Inc. With over 25 years providing financial leadership for publicly listed companies, Neil brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Loop,” said Jon Niermann, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. “In addition to his significant background in finance and accounting, Neil’s expertise in working with and for Nasdaq and NYSE listed companies was also a critical factor to us in filling this role as we continue to explore ways to unlock additional shareholder value and increase our visibility amongst investors in the public market. Neil’s impressive background and leadership experience make him especially well-suited to succeed Jim, who has played an integral role here at Loop.”