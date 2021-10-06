checkAd

Clever Leaves Exports Its First Commercial Shipment of THC Flower to the United States to Biopharmaceutical Research Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, announced today the exportation of 30 kg of high-THC cannabis flower from its Portugal facility to Biopharmaceutical Research Company (“BRC”), a DEA-licensed pharmaceutical company that develops federally compliant active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for plant-based therapeutics in the United States. Not only does this fortify Clever Leaves’ entrance into the U.S. and solidify BRC’s ability to transact internationally, but it positions the two organizations as some of the first companies ever to commercially ship dried cannabis flower from Portugal to the U.S.

Under the agreement, Clever Leaves’ product, which meets strict pharmaceutical standards, will be used for BRC’s pharmaceutical development projects. In addition to this shipment of dried cannabis flower, BRC and Clever Leaves have built a strong partnership over the past year through their collaboration in Project Change Lives, an initiative announced earlier this year to contribute up to USD$25M in medical cannabis products to help advance scientific research in the U.S.

“Exporting THC flower to BRC, a DEA-licensed company located in the U.S., not only represents an important commercial milestone for Clever Leaves, but it demonstrates our capabilities to determine and execute upon a viable regulatory pathway to enter the U.S., the largest cannabis market in the world,” said Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Clever Leaves. “By becoming one of the first companies to commercially export THC flower to the U.S., we are paving Clever Leaves’ path into the U.S. medical cannabis industry through a partner such as BRC. We are honored to provide BRC the high-quality product they need to advance in their research, development, and production.”

“Our partnership with Clever Leaves continues to yield exciting research opportunities that will one day make a difference in the lives of patients,” said George Hodgin, CEO of Biopharmaceutical Research Company. “Both companies share the same values when it comes to DEA compliance—we take it seriously—which is why we believe this partnership is only getting started. We are thrilled to partner with Clever Leaves once again and are eager to begin working with this premium quality product.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clever Leaves Exports Its First Commercial Shipment of THC Flower to the United States to Biopharmaceutical Research Company NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, announced today the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Sonoco Awarded Gold EcoVadis Medal
Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Revised Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance
Universal Media Group Announces Plan for a Forward Stock Split and Uplisting to OTCQB
Voxtur to Present at OTC Markets Virtual Conference
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF LETTER OF INTENT WITH CLASSROOM SALON
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...