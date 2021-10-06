checkAd

Jones Soda Brings Animated Zoltar Fortunes to Augmented Reality Labels

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

Company’s Second AR Label Series Features Character Unlimited’s Iconic Fortune Teller

CHICAGO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA) (“Jones Soda” or the “Company”), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, today announced a new series of augmented reality (“AR”) labels featuring the widely recognized fortune teller character Zoltar reading humorous fortunes in short videos triggered by the Jones Soda app and a phone camera. The series follows last summer’s debut of Jones Soda AR labels showcasing extreme athletes and artists in action.

Hitting store shelves in the U.S. and Canada this month, the new labels were made possible by an agreement with Zoltar brand owner Characters Unlimited and its licensing agency, Firefly Brand Management. The labels will appear on Jones Soda’s top-selling Orange and Cream, Cream Soda, Berry Lemonade, Root Beer and Green Apple flavors, extending the company’s strategy of utilizing AR to provide a unique vehicle for brand storytelling as well as a compelling way of engaging with younger consumers.

The Zoltar labels and other Jones Soda offerings will be showcased at Jones Soda’s North Hall Booth #2435 at the NACS Show 2021 running this week at Chicago’s McCormick Place, along with Character Unlimited’s animatronic Zoltar fortune telling machine.

Each Zoltar-themed AR label features an image of the turbaned fortune teller character and a Reel Label icon indicating the bottle’s AR capability. All fortunes are cleverly customized to combine Zoltar’s “infinite wisdom” with Jones Soda messaging, delivered in Zoltar’s signature voice, and captured in a shareable text-based screenshot replicating fortune cards dispensed by animatronic Zoltar machines.

“Our AR labels are unique in the soda category, a perfect fit for our brand personality, and a cornerstone of our content strategy to help attract new consumers in our demographic,” said Mark Murray, president and CEO of Jones Soda. “The Zoltar character is ideally suited to our AR initiative because he is instantly recognizable as an animated character. You can’t look at him without wanting to hear what he has to say about your future, even though you know it’s all in good fun.”

“We have licensed Zoltar across many platforms through our relationship with Firefly Brand Management, but this is the first time that our beloved Zoltar is appearing on soda bottles,” said Olaf Stanton, President and CEO of Characters Unlimited. “It’s a whole new way of bringing Zoltar to life and one of the most creative uses of the character we have seen to date.”

About Jones Soda Co.
Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

About Characters Unlimited Inc.
For more than 30 years, Characters Unlimited has specialized in designing and building animatronic people, birds, animals, fortune teller machines, dinosaurs and more. All of Characters Unlimited's products are built by hand in Boulder City, Nevada. Zoltar is a trademark of Characters Unlimited Inc. The famous animatronic fortune telling machine can be found in hundreds of locations around the world including arcades, attractions, theme parks, gift shops, and homes. Through inspiring fortunes, simple animatronics, and a wholesome, fun brand, Zoltar provides amusement for all ages. For more Information, visit https://www.charactersunlimited.com or www.zoltar.org.

Investor Relations Contact
Cody Slach and Cody Cree
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
JSDA@gatewayir.com

Media Relations Contact
Jim Capalbo
jim@jillschmidtpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11275b65-bc7a-48ad ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jones Soda Brings Animated Zoltar Fortunes to Augmented Reality Labels Company’s Second AR Label Series Features Character Unlimited’s Iconic Fortune TellerCHICAGO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA) (“Jones Soda” or the “Company”), the original craft soda known for its unconventional …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Sonoco Awarded Gold EcoVadis Medal
Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Revised Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance
Universal Media Group Announces Plan for a Forward Stock Split and Uplisting to OTCQB
Voxtur to Present at OTC Markets Virtual Conference
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF LETTER OF INTENT WITH CLASSROOM SALON
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...