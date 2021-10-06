checkAd

ElectraMeccanica Begins First Customer Deliveries of Flagship SOLO EV

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 14:31  |  30   |   |   

Initial Commercial Deliveries for Early Reservation Holders and Fleet Operators Held at Unveiling Event in Los Angeles on October 4th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles revolutionizing the urban driving experience, has commenced the first commercial deliveries of its flagship single-seat SOLO electric vehicle (EV) as part of an invite-only unveiling event held in Los Angeles, California on October 4, 2021.

The event was hosted by the ElectraMeccanica senior management team at the Universal Hilton Hotel, adjacent to the iconic Universal Studios and a brief drive from the Los Angeles ElectraMeccanica Service and Pre-Delivery Inspection Facility. Initial deliveries were provided to early consumer reservation holders and the first fleet customers, including Skechers USA, Faction Technology, Cyber Yogurt and a popular Southern California Ruby’s Diner franchisee.

“We’re really excited to be contributing to sustainability by using the SOLO EV as a moving billboard for our business and to help with deliveries. It’s a fun vehicle to drive that supports our business initiatives,” said George Alexander, Ruby’s Mission Viejo.

“Our core values at Cyber Yogurt have always been quality, service and sustainability.    We wanted to go with the SOLO EV because it allows us to demonstrate our commitment to sustainability.  Even though we are a small business, we want to do our part to make a difference in our community,” said Pablo Tamashiro, Owner of Cyber Yogurt

“Faction is focused on enabling driverless electric vehicles that are right-sized for delivery and ride-on-demand.  We’re excited to add Solo to our development fleet and look forward to collaborating with ElectraMeccanica to evolve the future of urban mobility,” added Ain McKendrick, Founder and CEO of Faction Technology.

ElectraMeccanica will continue to ramp production alongside its manufacturing partner and strategic investor, Zongshen Industrial Group, which produced early SOLO vehicles initially used for validation, marketing and advertising purposes throughout the Company’s robust retail footprint in 10 major markets spanning five western states. To support increased production capacities from continued demand, ElectraMeccanica remains on track to complete its new U.S. Assembly and Engineering Technical Center in Mesa, Arizona in Summer of 2022, which will have the ability to produce up to 20,000 vehicles per year.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ElectraMeccanica Begins First Customer Deliveries of Flagship SOLO EV Initial Commercial Deliveries for Early Reservation Holders and Fleet Operators Held at Unveiling Event in Los Angeles on October 4thVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Sonoco Awarded Gold EcoVadis Medal
Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Revised Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance
Universal Media Group Announces Plan for a Forward Stock Split and Uplisting to OTCQB
Voxtur to Present at OTC Markets Virtual Conference
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF LETTER OF INTENT WITH CLASSROOM SALON
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...