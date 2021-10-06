checkAd

Resonant Inc. Expands Strategic Partnership with Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., the World’s Leading RF Module and Filter Provider

Resonant’s XBAR Technology to be Leveraged Across Additional Bands

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, has expanded its multi-year commercial partnership with Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., the world’s largest RF filter manufacturer, for the development of 5G XBAR RF filters.

The expanded agreement targets RF filter designs utilizing Resonant’s proprietary XBAR technology across additional bands.

“Extending our agreement with Murata is a tremendous validation of our partnership and XBAR technology as we continue working together to build a high-volume manufacturing platform,” said George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. “Murata continues to be an excellent strategic partner to leverage our XBAR technology, specifically developed to meet the exacting demands of the wide bandwidth, high frequency RF market required by next generation wireless networks. This agreement brings us one step closer towards XBAR technology reaching the market with dominant scale and solving many of the challenges next-generation networks face today.”

About Resonant Inc.
Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our WaveX design software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant’s disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant’s fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

