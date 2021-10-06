Resonant Inc. Expands Strategic Partnership with Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., the World’s Leading RF Module and Filter Provider

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, has expanded its multi-year commercial partnership with Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., the world’s largest RF filter manufacturer, for the development of 5G XBAR RF filters.

“Extending our agreement with Murata is a tremendous validation of our partnership and XBAR technology as we continue working together to build a high-volume manufacturing platform,” said George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. “Murata continues to be an excellent strategic partner to leverage our XBAR technology, specifically developed to meet the exacting demands of the wide bandwidth, high frequency RF market required by next generation wireless networks. This agreement brings us one step closer towards XBAR technology reaching the market with dominant scale and solving many of the challenges next-generation networks face today.”

About Resonant Inc.

