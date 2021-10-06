checkAd

Acasti Pharma Awarded Composition-of-Matter Patents for GTX-101 in Europe, China and Mexico and for GTX-102 in Japan

06.10.2021, 14:30  |  22   |   |   

Patents strengthen Acasti’s IP portfolio and provide protection through 2036 and 2037, respectively

LAVAL, Québec, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACST and TSX-V: ACST), today announces that the European Patent Office, Chinese Patent Office and the Mexican Patent Office have issued composition of matter patents for GTX-101, a novel bio-adhesive film forming topical spray formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN). PHN is a persistent and often debilitating neuropathic pain caused by nerve damage from the varicella zoster virus (shingles), which may persist for months and even years. GTX-101 could provide significant benefits over the current standard of care including greater convenience, faster onset of action and longer duration of pain relief. The granted patents are valid until 2036.

In addition, the Japanese Patent Office has granted a composition of matter patent for GTX-102, a novel, easy-to-use oral mucosal spray formulation of betamethasone, intended to improve neurological symptoms of Ataxia-telangiectasia (A-T). A-T is a progressive, neurodegenerative genetic disease that primarily affects children causing severe physical disability, for which no treatment currently exists. The granted patent is valid until 2037.

Jan D’Alvise, Chief Executive Officer of Acasti, stated, “These latest patents are important additions to our intellectual property portfolio, expanding product protection to additional important international markets as we continue to progress these drug candidates through clinical studies. We believe these granted composition of matter patents further support the commercial potential of GTX-101 and GTX-102. Both drug candidates have already received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA and could address important underserved global markets. The goal of these proprietary formulations is to improve the quality of care and patient outcomes by providing significant efficacy, safety and convenience benefits including ease of use, faster onset of action and extended relief.”

About Acasti

Acasti is a late-stage specialty pharma company with drug delivery technologies and drug candidates addressing rare and orphan diseases. Acasti’s novel drug delivery technologies have the potential to improve the performance of currently marketed drugs by achieving faster onset of action, enhanced efficacy, reduced side effects, and more convenient drug delivery—all which could help to increase treatment compliance and improve patient outcomes.

