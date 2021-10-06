checkAd

Medolife Rx Initiates Comparative Study of Its Flagship CBD-based Muscle Rub and Competitor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated biopharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTCQB: QNTA), announced today that it has initiated a study on its polarized cannabidiol (CBD) muscle rub product, sold under the brand Aelia. The study will analyze the effectiveness of the product in reducing inflammation through the inhibition of cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) enzyme activity in the human body and compare the findings with other non-polarized CBD products currently available on the market.

The study will take place under the supervision of a scientist from BCN Biosciences, Elizabeth Singer, PhD, whose expertise in the field will provide third-party verification of the results. The goal of the study is to show that CBD that is polarized through Medolife’s proprietary methodology is more effective in inhibiting the COX-2 enzyme than other non-polarized CBD products currently available on the market. COX-2 has been widely studied as a precursor of prostacyclin, which is expressed in inflammation in the body. The inhibition of the enzyme is believed to be an effective treatment for inflammation and a COX-2 inhibitor has been approved as a pharmaceutical drug in the US, sold as Celecoxib, which is used for relief of pain, fever, swelling and tenderness caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, among other indications. CBD is being studied by various organizations for its potential role in COX-2 inhibition. Through the Company’s polarization process, the potency of the CBD in Medolife’s products is significantly increased, lending to the theory that inhibition of COX-2 enzymes by polarized CBD would result in the reduction of pain and inflammation. The Company plans to test this theory through this study.

Medolife has conducted a similar study on its polarized CBD before, with positive results showing up to 591% increase in efficacy in polarized CBD samples compared to non-polarized samples. The company examined COX-2 inhibition in four test groups: a negative control group where no CBD or other molecules were present, a non-polarized CBD isolate that was tested at 99% purity levels, a medium-intensity polarized CBD, and a high-intensity polarized CBD. The results showed that 0% COX-2 inhibition occurred in the control group, 12% COX-2 inhibition occurred with introduction of non-polarized CBD, 46% COX-2 inhibition occurred with introduction of the medium-intensity polarized CBD, and 71% COX-2 inhibition occurred with introduction of the high-intensity polarized CBD. (Figure 1.1). The results suggest that not only is CBD effective in COX-2 inhibition, but more potent CBD, such as CBD that is polarized, is even more effective in inhibition of COX-2.

