checkAd

Saratoga Investment Corp. Closes New $50 Million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility with Encina Lender Finance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) (“Saratoga Investment” or “the Company”), a business development company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Saratoga Investment Funding II LLC (“SIF II”), an entity formed for purposes of entering into this financing arrangement, closed a new $50.0 million senior secured credit facility (the “Facility”) with Encina Lender Finance, LLC (“Encina”). The Facility will be supported by loans held by SIF II and pledged to Encina under the terms of the credit agreement.

The Facility closed on October 4, 2021. SIF II may request an increase in the commitment amount to up to $75.0 million during the first two years. The terms of the Facility require a minimum drawn amount of $12.5 million at all times during the first six months, which increases to the greater of $25.0 million or 50% of the commitment amount in effect at any time thereafter.  The term of the Facility is three years.  The interest rate on the borrowings under the Facility is LIBOR plus 4.0%, with LIBOR having a floor of 0.75%. Concurrently with the closing of this Facility, all remaining amounts outstanding on the Company’s existing revolving credit facility with Madison Capital Funding, LLC were repaid and the facility terminated.

“We are pleased to close this credit facility with Encina, which provides the Company with a great deal of flexibility as we assess our needs and seek to optimize our overall capital structure. Encina has been an excellent partner in this process, and we appreciate the opportunity to establish this new relationship with them,” said Christian L. Oberbeck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Saratoga Investment.

“Encina Lender Finance is pleased that Saratoga Investment has selected us as a key senior debt capital partner,” said Luke Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Encina.  “The Company’s management team has a long and distinguished track record of success, and we look forward to supporting them in achieving Saratoga Investment’s future goals and objectives.”

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market businesses. The Company invests primarily in senior and unitranche leveraged loans and mezzanine debt, and, to a lesser extent, equity to provide financing for change of ownership transactions, strategic acquisitions, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors.  Saratoga Investment’s objective is to create attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income and long-term capital appreciation from its debt and equity investments.  Saratoga Investment has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is externally-managed by Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor focusing on credit-driven strategies.  Saratoga Investment owns two SBIC-licensed subsidiaries and manages a $650 million collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") fund. It also owns 52% of the Class F and 100% of the subordinated notes of the CLO. The Company's diverse funding sources, combined with a permanent capital base, enable Saratoga Investment to provide a broad range of financing solutions.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Saratoga Investment Corp. Closes New $50 Million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility with Encina Lender Finance NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) (“Saratoga Investment” or “the Company”), a business development company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Saratoga Investment Funding II LLC (“SIF …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Sonoco Awarded Gold EcoVadis Medal
Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Revised Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance
Universal Media Group Announces Plan for a Forward Stock Split and Uplisting to OTCQB
Voxtur to Present at OTC Markets Virtual Conference
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF LETTER OF INTENT WITH CLASSROOM SALON
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...