PDS Biotechnology Welcomes Matthew Hill as Chief Financial Officer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today announced that Matthew Hill will join PDS Biotech as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective as of October 18, 2021, to lead the company’s financial strategy through its next phase of growth.

Mr. Hill brings more than 25 years of experience in finance and operational leadership roles for life science companies. He is joining PDS Biotech after spending the last several years at Strata Skin Sciences (Nasdaq: SSKN) as their Chief Financial Officer, where he led the financial vision and strategy for the medical device company. Prior to joining Strata Skin Sciences, he held CFO roles at several companies, including Velcera prior to its acquisition by the Perrigo Company, and EP Medsystems prior to its acquisition by St. Jude Medical, where he also served as the VP of Operations. Mr. Hill holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Lehigh University.  

“Given the promise of the Versamune platform in oncology, I’m excited to bring my experience with life science companies to PDS Biotech’s next chapter. PDS has achieved significant milestones in the last year and I am energized to contribute my expertise and leadership to direct PDS Biotech’s financial strategy to facilitate its next phase of growth,” said Hill.

“We are focused on developing and commercializing novel and more effective treatments for cancer,” said PDS Biotech President and CEO Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo. “Matt’s extensive experience with growth-stage healthcare and life science companies will provide PDS Biotech with solid financial leadership and I look forward to working closely with Matt to fulfill the promise demonstrated thus far of bringing novel oncology products to the market.”

Mr. Hill will replace Seth Van Voorhees in the role of CFO.   Dr. Bedu-Addo continued, “On behalf of our board of directors, we would like to thank Seth for his service to the company and wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology platform. Our Versamune-based products have demonstrated the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing in vivo, large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T-cells. PDS Biotech has developed multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize diseased cells and effectively attack and destroy them. The company’s pipeline products address various cancers including breast, colon, lung, prostate and ovarian cancers.   To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

