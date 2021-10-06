SigmaSense Closes $24M Series B Funding Round

checkAd

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / SigmaSense LLC, a global leader in touch sensing performance, today announced the closing of $24 million in Series B funding. The Company intends to leverage this funding round to expand its reach in the touch and HMI (Human Machine Interface) markets with significant impact to the $100+ billion global display market. As part of the capital raise, the Company appointed long-time semiconductor veteran Aurelio Fernandez to its Board of Managers.

Fernandez' experience will help support the rapid scaling of SigmaSense over the next 18 months as the Company deploys its semiconductor and software solutions across a wide range of sensing applications spanning automotive, mobile phones, and laptops to digital signage and kiosks.

"SigmaSense has a breakthrough technology that is on the verge of transforming many sensing markets in the next few years," said Fernandez. "I've seen many jumps in performance over the years, but seeing a real 100-1,000X leap in signal-to-noise ratio will remake and create many new sensing markets in the years to come."

Fernandez has been active in the semiconductor industry, most recently as a startup investor. Earlier in his career, Fernandez helped establish Broadcom as its first VP of Worldwide Sales, the period in which Broadcom expanded from $35 million to over $1 billion in sales in three years. Prior to Broadcom, he held sales roles at Exar Corporation, IC Works, VLSI Technology and Intel. Fernandez holds a Master of Business Administration from Florida Atlantic University and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Florida.

David French, an existing SigmaSense Board member, adds, "I'm excited to have Aurelio join the Board; together, we can use our extensive semiconductor networks to help scale the Company. In my long career at several of the top mixed-signal industry leaders, I haven't seen many breakthroughs of this magnitude. This new funding, combined with the technology, talent, leadership, and IP protection, should position SigmaSense extremely well."

About SigmaSense
SigmaSense, a global leader in touch sensing performance, brings the best user experiences to products ranging from mobile phones and laptops to large monitors and digital signage. SigmaSense is pioneering a digital transformation sensing technology that delivers software defined sensing with substantially improved SNR performance. SigmaVision® capacitive imaging technology provides touch, pressure, and object detection to the sensing surface, enabling a new generation of perceptive devices that are interactive and engaging. SigmaHover® provides a superior touchless experience for public displays and any other device that uses touch sensors. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, SigmaSense provides semiconductor products with software, development tools, and support. For more information, please visit www.sigmasense.com.

