Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.10.2021 / 14:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors of NEXR Technologies SE

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NEXR Technologies SE

b) LEI
5299008Y94QHNMRK6U07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription right ISIN DE000A3E5EQ4

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 2,349,747 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


06.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NEXR Technologies SE
Charlottenstraße 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.nexr-technologies.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70469  06.10.2021 

