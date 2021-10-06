checkAd

Learners Clinic Microsoft Africa Development Center Announces its Game of Learners Program for Beginner Developers

The learner's clinic aims to empower participating students to develop impactful skills to prepare them for the 21st century job skills but most importantly expose them to opportunities in STEM

LAGOS, Nigeria, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Africa Development Centre (Microsoft ADC), the premier Engineering Center for Microsoft, has announced the commencement of its Game of Learners Clinic, a 3-month intensive program for students in the university and beginner developers across West Africa. The program is scheduled to commence in October 2021, and will allow participants to level up on .Net, JavaScript, Git, Azure, Software Design and Program Manager Fundamentals.

Gafar Lawal - MD, Microsoft ADC West Africa

Designed to introduce a fun, hands-on learning experience for students, Game of Learners is an 11 week program and will begin with a development path where learners will attend free virtual clinics with specialized coaching and training that will allow them to acquire hands-on experience and cultivate a learner-led developer community. In the second core part of the program participants will learn about Product Requirement Documentation, Project Management 101 and Prioritization Framework.

Speaking on the Game of Learners Clinic, Gafar Lawal, Managing Director, Microsoft ADC – West Africa noted, "At Microsoft ADC, we recognize the creativity, innovation and passion driving productivity in Africa's technology landscape and Game of learners presents a unique opportunity to be a strong driver of this community. Our vision with Game of Learners is to create a platform where young developers and any other interested participants can build long lasting solutions to challenges using technology. Looking beyond engineering, our focus is to begin to harness other skills that are invaluable in solving not only the problems of today, but also those of the future. With this program, we are empowering young developers in Africa to achieve so much more.''

While only 100 applicants will be enrolled for this year's clinic which will commence 5th of October, 2021, over 1,000 applications were received for the  Game of Learners Clinic from across West Africa. This reiterates the need for such a program among young developers and students. Microsoft ADC's has made a commitment to increase the number of enrollees for subsequent Game of Learner's Clinics in a bid to continually bridge the skills gap and equip developers to have more hands-on comprehensive knowledge.

Game of Learners Clinic is a free program without borders as it provides a virtual environment where students learn computer science technologies and practices hands-on while they build impactful solutions for their community. The program's activities are backed up with volunteers from Microsoft, and participants have access to a wide range of coaches, mentors, judges, speakers and trainers.

About Microsoft ADC

Microsoft Africa Development Center (ADC)represents Microsoft's first-ever engineering offices in Africa, with locations in Nairobi, Kenya and Lagos, Nigeria.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. For more information, news and insights from Microsoft, please visit Microsoft's news center at http://news.microsoft.com and or Middle East & Africa News Center (microsoft.com)

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1654002/Gafar_Lawal_Microsoft_ADC.jpg




