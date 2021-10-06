Orbit International’s Electronics Group Reports Third Quarter Bookings in Excess of $5,150,000

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (OTC PINK:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that its Electronics Group (“OEG”), reported bookings in excess of $5,150,000 for the third quarter of 2021. Deliveries for certain of these orders have already commenced and are expected to continue through the first quarter of 2023.



Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “We are pleased to report a strong booking quarter for our OEG with orders exceeding $5,150,000. These orders include previously announced orders (i) in excess of $800,000 under a major program for the U.S. Navy, (ii) in excess of $1,200,000 under a major program also for the U.S. Navy, and (iii) of approximately $1,530,000 for displays used on two significant helicopter programs. Bookings during the quarter also included approximately $620,000 in orders received by our Q-Vio Corp. subsidiary for its displays used for both military and industrial applications. Other orders received during the quarter were for displays, keyboards and repairs. These new orders continue to solidify our delivery schedules for 2022.”