Orbit International’s Electronics Group Reports Third Quarter Bookings in Excess of $5,150,000

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 14:45  |  25   |   |   

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (OTC PINK:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that its Electronics Group (“OEG”), reported bookings in excess of $5,150,000 for the third quarter of 2021. Deliveries for certain of these orders have already commenced and are expected to continue through the first quarter of 2023.

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “We are pleased to report a strong booking quarter for our OEG with orders exceeding $5,150,000. These orders include previously announced orders (i) in excess of $800,000 under a major program for the U.S. Navy, (ii) in excess of $1,200,000 under a major program also for the U.S. Navy, and (iii) of approximately $1,530,000 for displays used on two significant helicopter programs. Bookings during the quarter also included approximately $620,000 in orders received by our Q-Vio Corp. subsidiary for its displays used for both military and industrial applications. Other orders received during the quarter were for displays, keyboards and repairs. These new orders continue to solidify our delivery schedules for 2022.”  

Binder added, “We are also pleased to report that in September 2021 our Power Group (“OPG”) received additional orders, utilizing its VPX technology, that resulted in total year-to-date (through September 30, 2021) orders exceeding VPX orders for the entire 2020 year by 26.0%. In addition, our OPG continues to receive orders to support customer prototype opportunities which we believe could lead to production orders in 2022. Furthermore, we are also expecting sizeable follow-on VPX orders from two customers that are projected to be received in the fourth quarter although the timing of receipt of these awards, particularly on military programs, is uncertain. We believe we are still at the forefront of this technology and that our VPX opportunities will be the driver of future revenue growth for this segment of our business.”

Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military, industrial and commercial applications through its production facility in Hauppauge, New York. Orbit’s Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a wide array of power products including AC power supplies, frequency converters, inverters, VME/VPX power supplies as well as various COTS power sources.

