Effective measures against mice in autumn

St Gallen, 06/10/2021. The leaves are falling and the weather outside turns chilly and damp. During this time, however, it's not just people who feel increasingly drawn inside; rodents, such as mice and rats, also seek shelter for the winter. Problem #1: animals are often drawn to people's floor spaces and attics. And once settled there, they can become a real nuisance. With the right measures, it is possible to safely keep mice and other rodents at bay without poison, and to remove them from the property.



Why are mice a problem in the house? As the saying goes, they eat cheese and bacon. Even if they rarely find such delicacies, it is undeniable that they are after the house's pantry. Specifically, they feast on apples, potatoes, cereals, and other foods. In doing so, they can transmit germs and pathogens, and thus pose a serious health hazard. It is also annoying when cables or insulating materials are eaten away. The creatures use this to build a shelter or rummage through the material for something to eat. Problem #2: animals reproduce quickly under these conditions, which are ideal for mice and rats. Therefore, it is important to act preventively or to fight the infestation.



The best method against mice around the house is to keep the rodents out. More importantly, this also works without harmful chemicals or poison. To do so, it is key to identify the rodents' access paths. As a rule, animals enter through cracks or holes in the masonry. The steel wool is also resistant to weathering and does not rust. As a result, it can easily be reused the following Autumn. Good to know: the closeknit material also keeps other intruders such as rats, bats, snails, bugs and beetles away. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



