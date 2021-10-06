checkAd

Daré Bioscience to Participate in Panel Discussion at DTC Perspectives’ Xpectives.Health Summit, October 12-14, 2021

An interactive conversation regarding the importance of industry and investor commitment to women’s health innovation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced its participation in DTC Perspectives’ Xpectives.Health Summit being held in Boston, MA from October 12 – 14, 2021, at The Westin Copley Place.

“I’m excited to be part of an esteemed panel of women to discuss the commitment and participation of the pharma industry and investors in advancing women’s health innovation,” said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Daré’s President and CEO. “Daré is a company developing a portfolio of novel candidates that address persistent unmet needs for women, and we are deeply committed to driving innovation in women’s health. The financial, development and commercial support of other key industry participants remains an important part of our strategy.”

Panel Details:    
     
Event:         The Xpectives.Health Summit Women’s Health Conference
     
Panel:   Industry and Investors Commitment to Women’s Health
     
Date:   Thursday, October 14, 2021
     
Time:   2:00 – 2:45 pm ET
     
Moderator:   Cheryl Kerr, Senior Director, Women’s Healthcare, Strategy and Portfolio Management, Bayer Women’s Health
     

Additional information about the event is available at: https://xpectives.health/xpectives-health-summit/.

