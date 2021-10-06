checkAd

JZZ Technologies, Inc. Projects Revenue of Over One Million Dollars Per Month from its Recent Acquisition of Beacon Insurance Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 14:55  |  23   |   |   

Palm Beach, Florida, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the acquisition by JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) of Beacon Insurance Solutions Inc. now completed, there is a very positive outlook among both businesses toward generating significant growth in short-term revenue that is expected to quickly reach the one million dollars per month figure.

Tom Law, the Founder and Principal of Beacon Insurance Solutions Inc., has been at the forefront of the insurance business for decades and stated, “With the arsenal of digital tools and marketing ingenuity that JZZ Technologies brings to the table, I fully expect our monthly revenues to reach and surpass one million dollars per month within 12 months.” 

Law went on to state, “These tools were not going to be within our reach as a stand-alone company for a long time. This new business combination will really accelerate our growth going forward and create a legacy business model that will stand out in the insurance business nationwide.”

Charles Cardona, the visionary CEO and Founder of JZZ Technologies, Inc. added insight into the business developments stating, “While the margins for the insurance industry may not be as glamorous as the high-tech sector at the 10% to 12% range, the stability and predictability of the revenue streams will more than compensate for that.”

“The insurance business is the industry that Warren Buffett used as the catalyst to provide stability and a continuously increasing inflow of cash for his other acquisitions for Berkshire Hathaway to build an enormous amount of wealth for shareholders., “Cardona adds. “We expect that the stability of the revenue streams from our insurance subsidiary will be a perfect complement to the higher margins of the technology side of JZZ Technologies, Inc. as we begin producing revenue from our marketing database, which has recently been valued at over $13.1 million by a verified third-party expert in the field.”  

About Beacon Insurance Solutions, Inc.

Beacon Insurance Solutions, Inc. is a Florida-based insurance agency licensed in 37 states. The company sells a variety of insurance products geared to adults age 50+ with a specialty in serving seniors with health and life insurance, Social Security, retirement planning, and programs to ensure maximized Medicare benefits.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company rolling up projects and partnerships in two distinct business sectors that operate cohesively; its digital media business includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, digital marketing, streaming video content, publishing, and free over-the-air television (EyeOnTV) targeted at active adults 55+. The Company’s other business is focused on strategic biotechnology and bioscience acquisitions related to Human Life Extension and Human Longevity that can be immediately leveraged to support improved quality of life for aging populations.

