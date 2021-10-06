Global Bispecific Antibody Market Forecast Trends Sales Size Insight 2028

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity: > US$ 20 Billion

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth Rate: 121% CAGR (2016 -2020)

Global Bispecific Antibody Sales In 2020: >55%

Bispecific Antibodies In Clinical Trials: More Than 400 Antibodies

Commercially Available Bispecific Antibodies: 3 (Blincyto, Hemlibra) & Rybrevant

Approved Bispecific Antibodies Dosage, Patent, Price, Yearly Sales, Quarterly Sales, Global and Regional Sales Insight

Bispecific antibodies are recognized as artificial protein where two or more antigen recognizing elements are joined together in a single construct. The advent of these antibodies has enabled targeting of two targets simultaneously and is able to present high chance of gaining therapeutic effects. The primary mechanism of these therapeutic involves redirection of immune effector cells for effective killing of target cell by antibody dependent cell cytotoxicity, or other cytotoxic mechanisms such as antibody dependent cellular phagocytosis and complement dependent cytotoxicity.

Till date, 3 bispecific antibodies namely Blincyto, Hemlimbra and Rybrevant have been approved for therapeutic use. Hemlibra is a bispecific factor IXa- and factor X-directed antibody which is used in the management of Hemophilia whereas Blincyto is bispecific CD19-directed CD3 T-cell engager which has been approved for the management of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In a short span of approval, these drugs have shown high adoption rates in the market which is mainly due to their encouraging clinical response. As per our analysis, the sales of these drugs are continuously rising and are expected to surpass US 20 Billion by 2028.