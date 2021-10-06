checkAd

Humana Foundation Donates $200,000 to Recovery Efforts for Louisianans Impacted by Hurricane Ida

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

The Humana Foundation, philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) for the past 40 years, is donating $200,000 to the recovery and relocation efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. The donation, along with a previous contribution, is part of The Foundation’s commitment to supporting communities in crisis through Disaster Philanthropy.

On August 29, Hurricane Ida made landfall along the Louisiana coast, and communities in its path are still reeling from the devastation caused by flooding, lack of clean water and damage to livelihoods and homes. In response to the devastation and ongoing rebuilding efforts, the Greater New Orleans Foundation activated the Disaster Response & Restoration Fund and announced immediate assistance grants to local nonprofits who are leading recovery efforts in the region’s most impacted parishes. The Humana Foundation’s $200,000 donation will fund urgent recovery efforts and reach those on the ground who need relief.

“We continue to be mindful of the devastation and long road ahead for Louisianans recovering from Hurricane Ida,” said The Humana Foundation interim CEO Caraline Coats. “And, it’s our heartfelt honor to support the Greater New Orleans Foundation and their rapid deployment of funds to organizations providing emergency resources.”

For four decades and under challenging disasters, The Humana Foundation has partnered with organizations like the Greater New Orleans Foundation to cascade relief funding to the people and community-based organizations who need it the most, especially as they relate to The Foundation’s areas of focus, with food and financial security at the forefront in emergency situations.

About the Humana Foundation

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc., one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies. Located in Louisville, Ky., the Foundation seeks to co-create communities where leadership, culture, and systems work to improve and sustain positive health outcomes. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org.

Humana and The Humana Foundation are dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility. Our goal is to ensure that every business decision we make reflects our commitment to improving the health and well-being of our members, our employees, the communities we serve, and our planet.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

