Humana Foundation Donates $200,000 to Recovery Efforts for Louisianans Impacted by Hurricane Ida

On August 29, Hurricane Ida made landfall along the Louisiana coast, and communities in its path are still reeling from the devastation caused by flooding, lack of clean water and damage to livelihoods and homes. In response to the devastation and ongoing rebuilding efforts, the Greater New Orleans Foundation activated the Disaster Response & Restoration Fund and announced immediate assistance grants to local nonprofits who are leading recovery efforts in the region’s most impacted parishes. The Humana Foundation’s $200,000 donation will fund urgent recovery efforts and reach those on the ground who need relief.

The Humana Foundation , philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) for the past 40 years, is donating $200,000 to the recovery and relocation efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. The donation, along with a previous contribution, is part of The Foundation’s commitment to supporting communities in crisis through Disaster Philanthropy .

“We continue to be mindful of the devastation and long road ahead for Louisianans recovering from Hurricane Ida,” said The Humana Foundation interim CEO Caraline Coats. “And, it’s our heartfelt honor to support the Greater New Orleans Foundation and their rapid deployment of funds to organizations providing emergency resources.”

For four decades and under challenging disasters, The Humana Foundation has partnered with organizations like the Greater New Orleans Foundation to cascade relief funding to the people and community-based organizations who need it the most, especially as they relate to The Foundation’s areas of focus, with food and financial security at the forefront in emergency situations.

