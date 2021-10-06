checkAd

Xerox Joins Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program, Becomes First Provider of Managed Print Services in the Distributed Workplace to Earn Customer First Badge

Xerox announced today that it joined the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program. Today, Xerox is the only provider of Managed Print Services in the Distributed Workplace to have earned the Customer First Badge. Receiving this badge signifies Xerox’s commitment to soliciting fully representative customer reviews and utilizing those reviews to shape the future of the company’s products and services.

“We believe being a Customer First provider of managed print services is a testament to the incredible work that we do every day here at Xerox,” said Mike Feldman, president, Americas Operations and Global Document Services at Xerox. “We are committed to supporting our customers by delivering first-class transformative solutions that are cloud-based, productive and secure, and we will continue listening to our customers and expanding our services to meet their evolving needs.”

As part of Gartner Peer Insights program, Xerox solicited feedback from customers across numerous industries and geographies to gather unbiased opinions on deploying and using Xerox Managed Print Services. Recent reviews from Xerox’s global customer base include:

Visit the Xerox Management Print Services page for more information.

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program constitutes an organization's commitment to solicit reviews from its customers using programmatic sourcing strategies and best practices. They neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we've expanded into software and services to sustainably power today's workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox is a trademark of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.

