Crexendo Announces Major Version Update For Its Award-Winning Communications Platform

Autor: Accesswire
06.10.2021, 15:00  |  48   |   |   

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and …

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels today announced that it is releasing v.42, the next major version of the NetSapiens SNAPsolution.

New features include:

  • Enhanced 911 Integrations
  • Collaboration/SNAP.HD Enhancements
  • Call Center integration and improvements increasing utilization
  • Ubuntu 20 Support- Apple SSO Integration
  • UI Config User Interface within Portal
  • HD Audio for Calls and Collaboration

The Crexendo NetSapiens division developed and maintains an award-winning, patented cloud-native communications platform delivered via a high availability, multi-tenant solution that can be consumed however the service providers prefer, in their cloud or the NetSapiens cloud, on a subscription or a purchase model. NetSapiens maintains a portfolio of cloud-native solutions, including its flagship SNAPsolution platform and its award winning SnapHD video collaboration solution. NetSapiens was recently spotlighted in Frost & Sullivan's UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) report as the third-party platform vendor with the fastest growth rate in the North American market and the #4 ranked provider of UCaaS seats in North America.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented "We are very excited to be able to release this major update making improvements to the best platform on the market. I am very proud of how the Crexendo and NetSapiens teams are working and merging as one unit. This is one of many enhancements we expect from the teams working together. This follows two previous milestones Crexendo being able to release the game changing VIP platform which is an all-in-one cloud business communications solution with a 100% uptime guarantee offering Video Collaboration, Interactions, and Business Phone communications and our announcement of Two Million End Users Utilizing our award-winning platform. I expect continued improvements and milestones for our customers, our community allowing us to increase shareholder value."

