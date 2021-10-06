checkAd

NovAccess Global, Inc. Expands Advisory Board

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / NovAccess Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:XSNX) announced the expansion of its Advisory Board by adding Dr. Kim Seroogy.

Dr. Kim Seroogy is currently Professor of Neurology and Director of The Selma Schottenstein Harris Laboratory for Research in Parkinson's in the University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute. Dr. Seroogy has over 30 years of research experience deciphering the neurochemical and neurotrophic events underlying Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia and depression, focusing on the neuroprotective and neurorestorative roles of select growth factors.

Dr. Seroogy's training included a Ph.D. in Neurobiology from the University of California-Irvine and a NATO Postdoctoral Fellowship at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. His research, published in more than 115 scientific papers, review articles, and book chapters, has been funded by the National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, Department of Defense, and several national foundations. Dr. Seroogy served formerly as President of the Ohio-Miami Valley Chapter of the Society for Neuroscience, Vice Chair of Basic Research, and Director of the University of Cincinnati Neuroscience Graduate Program. The Department of Defense funds his present work on chronic stress and Parkinson's disease, and he currently serves on the scientific advisory board of the Tourette Association of America.

About NovAccess Global
NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is to discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients.

NovAccess Global is currently developing a cancer vaccine therapy that enhances the patient's immune response against brain tumors. Our company has a novel immunotherapeutic approach to treat brain tumor patients with glioblastoma multiforme, the most common adult brain tumor with a 15-month median survival after diagnosis. Our patented technology is designed to combine a dendritic cell-based immunotherapeutic approach with a unique combination of Toll-like receptor (TLR) adjuvants, TLR-AD1, to help promote an enhanced immune response against the patient's tumor. Our platform technology focuses on enhancing the patient's immune cells to fight their unique cancer by utilizing the antigens specific to the patient's tumor. The company owns a cancer vaccine, which is a medication that stimulates or restores the immune system's ability to fight existing cancer by strengthening the body's natural defenses against the cancer cells. It is a meaningful technology which could significantly improve the quality of life and prognosis for the many people who suffer from brain tumors. For more information, please visit novaccessglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release and its attachments contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the company's disclosures or filings with the Securities Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets, Inc. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like NovAccess, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

Investor Relations Contact:
Satya Chillara
Darrow Associates
(510) 396 -2776
schillara@darrowassociates.com

SOURCE: NovAccess Global Inc.



