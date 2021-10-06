Hiru Corporation - Completion of Facility and Announcement of Alkaline88

The Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ("AZ Custom Water"), would like to announce that it has completed its new facility which houses the Company's new automated packaging and …

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Hiru Corporation - hereinafter referred to as the "Company" (OTC PINK:HIRU) - The Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ("AZ Custom Water"), would like to announce that it has completed its new facility which houses the Company's new automated packaging and bottling line.

Ms. Kathryn Gavin (President and CEO of the Company), states…"AZ Custom Water completed the build out of our new facility and state of the art automated bottling and packaging equipment. This facility was built to satisfy the contracts with its new Client, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER - hereinafter referred to as "Alkaline Water") and its suite of products called Alkaline88 ® . The Company has signed a three-year co-packing agreement with Alkaline Water and AZ Custom Water will initially produce the (3) Liter and two (2) Liter Alkaline88 ® water bottles on the new automated bottling and packing line at its new location. We are excited to sign this contract with Alkaline Water and fully expect the suite of products that will be produced by AZ Custom Water for Alkaline Water to grow quarterly and annually."

The Alkaline Water Company, Inc., are the developers of Alkaline88 - a purified alkaline water, enhanced with Himalayan rock salt and engineered for a smooth and delicious taste. They make this product in various size bottles from 500 ML to one (1) Gallon bottles.

Ms. Gavin (President and CEO of the Company) further stated…" To show how our relationship is growing with Alkaline Water, AZ Custom Water is currently in the process of upgrading the production and packaging equipment at its initial location to be able to provide Alkaline88 ® in the 1.5 Liter, 1 Liter, and 700ml bottles by the end of October. We know that the co-packing relationship between the Company, AZ Custom Water and Alkaline Water will continue to grow for years to come as we increase our production and packaging ability at our current three locations and potential new locations to be built. We also fully expect other clients with diverse packaging needs to utilize the services of AZ Custom Water as our corporate footprint in this industry continues to grow."