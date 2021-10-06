checkAd

New Donaldson Connected Filtration Service Features for Dust Collectors Help Manufacturers Reduce Energy Use and Operating Costs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration products and solutions, has added three new features to iCue Connected Filtration Service’s continually evolving list of performance monitoring and data acquisition capabilities.

The subscription-based iCue service remotely monitors a facility’s dust collection equipment and provides operational insights directly to end users. This information can help manufacturers reduce unplanned downtime, support efficient maintenance and operations, and automatically capture compliance and sustainability data. The three new features are the eighth release of the ongoing capability and improvement updates to the service since its launch 24 months ago. The three new features are:

  • Fan energy monitoring allows users to assess the energy demands of a dust collector, with both fan power and daily energy use metrics. Reducing energy consumption is a key initiative for many manufacturers’ sustainability goals and dust collectors can be large consumers of energy. This data can help users balance the costs of filter replacement with energy usage.
  • Bin level monitoring alerts users when dust collector bins are nearly full, removing guesswork about when to empty bins, and preventing filter damage and the mess caused by dust overflow. This sensor is especially useful in operations where bins fill frequently.
  • Pulse valve health monitoring has been expanded to work on collectors with up to three (from original support of one) manifolds to help detect compressed air problems or failed pulse valves that can affect filter life. This feature helps users prevent unplanned downtime and emergency repairs.

“Our iCue connected filtration service features continue to evolve as we invest in research and development to ensure we can provide the information our dust collector customers need,” said Wade Wessels, Global Director of Connected Solutions for Donaldson. “These three new features give EHS, maintenance and sustainability teams the real-time data required for compliance reporting and making informed maintenance decisions that help reduce total energy use and operational costs.”

The iCue Connected Filtration Service can be retrofitted to most existing Donaldson and non-Donaldson dust collectors and is provided free of charge for six months on select Donaldson dust collector models sold in Europe, Canada and the United States.

Learn more about Donaldson iCue connected filtration service at Donaldson.com/icue-collector-monitoring, email connectedsolutions@donaldson.com or phone +1 833-898-5996.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OEM brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

Donaldson Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Donaldson Connected Filtration Service Features for Dust Collectors Help Manufacturers Reduce Energy Use and Operating Costs Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration products and solutions, has added three new features to iCue Connected Filtration Service’s continually evolving list of performance monitoring and data …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
Aquila Resources Announces Closing of Bend and Reef Property Sale
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21Donaldson Company Recognized for Support of Service Members, Veterans and Military Families
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten