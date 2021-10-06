Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the Third Quarter of 2021 before the opening of the market on October 28, 2021. Protolabs will host a call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via the investor relations section of the Protolabs website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kff4bprd.

To access the live call, please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least five minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EDT start time. An audio replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Protolabs website beginning approximately two hours following the end of the conference call.