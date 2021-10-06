checkAd

Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the Third Quarter of 2021 before the opening of the market on October 28, 2021. Protolabs will host a call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via the investor relations section of the Protolabs website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kff4bprd.

To access the live call, please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least five minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EDT start time. An audio replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Protolabs website beginning approximately two hours following the end of the conference call.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services. The e-commerce-based company offers injection molding, CNC machining, 3D printing, and sheet metal fabrication to product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. Protolabs serves customers using in-house production capabilities that bring unprecedented speed in tandem with Hubs, a Protolabs Company, which serves customers through its network of premium manufacturing partners. Together, they help companies bring new ideas to market with the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Visit protolabs.com for more information.

