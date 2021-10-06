Box Announces New Malware Deep Scan Capability in Box Shield To Combat Ransomware

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced new capabilities for Box Shield, the company’s flagship security control and intelligent threat detection solution, to help customers reduce the risk of ransomware by scanning files in near real-time as they are uploaded to Box. The new capabilities, which will be demonstrated later today at BoxWorks 2021, leverage deep learning technology and external threat intelligence to analyze files and stop sophisticated malware before it causes business disruption.

“The number of ransomware attacks surged by 288 percent in the first half of 2021 and this will only increase as more businesses go digital,” said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box. “Our approach to security is to provide customers with one secure platform to manage and secure their content, and Box Shield brings together user-friendly security controls and intelligent threat detection natively into the Box Content Cloud. By leveraging the latest deep learning technology, we are adding an extra layer of threat detection to Box Shield, making it even easier for IT and security teams to identify malware in near real-time without slowing down work.”

“If it seems like the threat to our data has gotten dramatically worse as of late, it is because it has,” said Frank Dickson, Program Vice President, Security & Trust, IDC. “According to IDC survey data, almost half of U.S. boards of directors have specifically demanded presentations by their CISOs as to how they are approaching ransomware, driving organizations to fortify their security strategy. Box is delivering tools to help, illuminating questionable and malicious content with embedded deep learning scanning technology. Box Shield helps protect users and organizations in near real-time to address the spread of malware without introducing multi-solution, multi-vendor complexity.”

Strengthening malware detection in Box Shield with deep learning

Bolt-on malware detection solutions create friction and disrupt work by quarantining potentially malicious content and triggering cumbersome reviews that slow down the business, ultimately leading to teams working outside of secure processes to get work done. Box Shield eliminates these obstacles by natively embedding malware detection into the Box Content Cloud to deliver both a seamless end user experience and near real-time alerts for IT security teams.