Arista Expands Its Cognitive Campus With the Latest Generation Wi-Fi 6E Solution

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), a leader in data-driven networking, announced today the expansion of its cognitive campus edge portfolio with a new Wi-Fi 6E access point. As a result, customers can take advantage of the greater capacity, higher bandwidth and lower latency of Wi-Fi 6E to support high definition video collaboration applications and IoT proliferation.

The Arista C-360 wireless platform (Photo: Business Wire)

The C-360 wireless platform for next generation campus edge infrastructures is Arista’s cognitive unified edge solution with advanced AI/ML capabilities for understanding which devices are on the wired and wireless network, what they're doing, and whether they're properly segmented. Arista CloudVision leverages the C-360’s built-in, application-aware telemetry to deliver the critical information necessary to provide the network operator with a consolidated view of endpoint inventory, device type, connection status, traffic patterns, and application quality of experience connected to both the wired and the wireless network.

“We are seeing a notable acceleration in users refreshing their Wi-Fi networks to accommodate the post-pandemic remote and in-office workforce. Video collaboration is the new 'must-have,' triggering significant upgrades in both wireless and wired networks. Arista’s new C-360 Wi-Fi 6E access point is perfectly timed to address the bandwidth and latency-sensitive applications like video,” said Tam Dell'Oro, CEO and WLAN analyst of the Dell'Oro Group.

The C-360 delivers the Wi-Fi capacity required for Enterprises challenged with increasing requirements including IoT proliferation, video collaboration applications, and multimedia, including dual 10Gb ethernet ports with MACsec for secured connectivity. The C-360 operates in the 2.4, 5 and 6 GHz frequency bands, supporting both legacy Wi-Fi infrastructure and Wi-Fi 6E enabled clients. The C-360 also includes a dedicated multi-function radio which, in addition to the regular spectrum scan for Radio Resource Management and Wireless Intrusion Detection, provides for over-the-air threat mitigation and active network assurance functions in all the three Wi-Fi bands (2.4, 5 and 6 GHz).

Wertpapier


