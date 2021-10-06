Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Announces Plan to Liquidate

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE American:GGO, the “Fund”) announced today that the Fund’s Board of Trustees approved the adoption of a Plan of Liquidation and the termination of the Fund. This approval was made as provided for in the Fund's Declaration of Trust and after considering the results of the Fund’s recent tender offer for 100% of its issued and outstanding common shares, which resulted in the Fund purchasing approximately 97% of its outstanding common shares.

