The year’s conference will be held as a hybrid event, combining both physical and virtual participation, and the Company’s management will be conducting one-on-one in person meetings with conference attendees. While at the conference, the Company will look to provide an update on its 2021 exploration season for the Florin Gold Project in the Yukon Territory and upcoming activities on its exploration assets in central Newfoundland. Conference attendees are invited to visit with Company’s management within the exhibit area. For more information, please visit: https://neworleansconference.com

Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the “ Company ” ) (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it has sponsored and will exhibit at the 2021 New Orleans Investment Conference on October 19-22 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. Founded in 1974 by legendary entrepreneur James U. Blanchard III, the conference is now in its 47th consecutive year and brings together some of the world’s most prospective investors, explorers and producers, including all 50 states and over 35 nations.

As stated by George Drazenovic, CEO, St. James Gold, “The New Orleans Investment Conference is one of the most eagerly awaited events in the precious metals markets in years, and in particular, this year as it will be one of the first large in -person events of its kind post-pandemic. This conference brings home a community of institutional and retail investors, and senior corporate executives from established precious metals companies to meet and network with prospective exploration companies from around North America and beyond. For St. James Gold, this conference is a logical next step following our recent DTC approval as we look to expand our US investor base and reach.”

The conference will afford the Company an audience to provide an update on its Florin Gold Project and its recent drill activities. As recommended by the recently completed NI 43-101, the company is moving forward with further definition and in-fill drilling of the Florin Gold Deposit to expand the mineral resource and increase the confidence level in the grade distribution. This includes step out drilling to extend the depth of the resource pit shell thus bringing additional mineralization into the resource and initial drilling of other existing targets on the property. A soil geochemical survey was also recently completed to fill-in unsampled areas of the Property and assist in developing targets for the next phase of the drill program expected in summer 2022. Currently, samples are in the process of being sent to the assay lab and will be released as they become available.