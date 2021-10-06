Del Taco Expands Southeast Footprint with First North Carolina Deal

Continues Growth Trajectory for the Brand Throughout the Southeast Region

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, has signed a deal with successful North Carolina-based franchise group, Ram Restaurants Inc. (“Ram Restaurants”) to open five units within the Raleigh and Durham areas. The deal, expected to bring Del Taco restaurants to North Carolina for the first time, comes only weeks after Del Taco announced a development agreement for Southern Virginia.



“On the heels of a great run of multi-year same store sales growth and a stated desire to penetrate the Southeastern US, we are seeing incredible demand for Del Taco across the region and have been working diligently to solidify partnerships with likeminded franchisees to bring forth our vision for growth in these markets,” said Jeff Little, SVP of Development. “The Ram team has demonstrated a strong dedication to providing top notch customer service and the quality of fresh, delicious food we want to serve, which aligns perfectly with our beliefs at Del Taco. We are very happy to partner with the team to bring Del Taco to the residents of North Carolina.”