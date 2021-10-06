Momentive announces availability of new capabilities for GetFeedback Salesforce integrations to embed the voice of the customer across the business
The new GetFeedback integrations for Slack and Salesforce and a new Salesforce app better orient Momentive customers for action and impact in Salesforce Sales and Service Clouds
SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV—formerly SurveyMonkey), a leader in agile experience management, today announced several new integrations between GetFeedback and
the Salesforce platform and Slack. GetFeedback is an agile customer experience solution that can be easily deployed in days, not months, without depending on a heavy investment in technical
resources or third-party experts. It is purpose-built for the Salesforce ecosystem and is a top-rated customer feedback solution on Salesforce AppExchange. The enhanced Slack integration,
Salesforce integration, and new GetFeedback app enable users to embed the voice of the customer across more areas of the business, driving awareness of CX feedback and accountability for CX results
across teams. These new capabilities can help CX teams turn insight into action faster, reduce siloed data, scale their efforts, and demonstrate the impact of CX initiatives to key
stakeholders.
These updates are now available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3000 ....
The newly announced capabilities are:
- A Slack integration that automatically pushes customer feedback into relevant Slack channels. GetFeedback users can now set conditions and logic for sending feedback notifications so the right teams can see and take instant action on high-priority customer feedback.
- An enhanced Salesforce integration that allows GetFeedback users to enrich Salesforce customer records in Sales and Service Clouds with feedback automatically captured from digital channels.
- A new GetFeedback AppExchange app that provides a comprehensive view of all CX programs and data from inside the Salesforce system of record, making it easy to share rich customer feedback
across the organization.
With these new capabilities, Salesforce and GetFeedback customers can more easily benefit from the existing Salesforce integrations with GetFeedback. GetFeedback’s integration with Salesforce can enable more companies to work with agility, scale their CX programs, and prove impact to other teams. Digital customer interactions are increasing at a rapid pace, and recent research shows that 87% of CX professionals believe customer feedback has become even more important compared to before COVID-19. Making digital feedback accessible to customer-facing teams is more crucial than ever to accelerate the insight and action needed to improve customer experience.
0 Kommentare