Momentive announces availability of new capabilities for GetFeedback Salesforce integrations to embed the voice of the customer across the business

The new GetFeedback integrations for Slack and Salesforce and a new Salesforce app better orient Momentive customers for action and impact in Salesforce Sales and Service Clouds

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV—formerly SurveyMonkey), a leader in agile experience management, today announced several new integrations between GetFeedback and the Salesforce platform and Slack. GetFeedback is an agile customer experience solution that can be easily deployed in days, not months, without depending on a heavy investment in technical resources or third-party experts. It is purpose-built for the Salesforce ecosystem and is a top-rated customer feedback solution on Salesforce AppExchange. The enhanced Slack integration, Salesforce integration, and new GetFeedback app enable users to embed the voice of the customer across more areas of the business, driving awareness of CX feedback and accountability for CX results across teams. These new capabilities can help CX teams turn insight into action faster, reduce siloed data, scale their efforts, and demonstrate the impact of CX initiatives to key stakeholders.

