VR reports new gold and silver mineralization at the G1 and Kawich targets at its Reveille project in Nevada, stakes additional ground and plans follow-up exploration

VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF), the "Company," or "VR," is pleased to report that is has received all of the rock and mineral chemistry data from drilling this summer on its Reveille silver-copper project in west-central Nevada.



silver is confirmed in the large G1 breccia pipe , up to 97.9 g/t ;

, up to ; gold is confirmed over a 40m interval within the broad, 150 m pyrite intersections at Kawich ;

; Kawich is confirmed as the potential porphyry center driving Reveille based on a clear, high temperature, copper-moly-tungsten-antimony geochemical signature of the gold-bearing pyrite alteration zone;

is confirmed as the potential porphyry center driving Reveille based on a clear, high temperature, copper-moly-tungsten-antimony geochemical signature of the gold-bearing pyrite alteration zone; the property has been expanded westward to cover the entirety of the Kawich target area, and eastward to cover an EM conductor not previously explored and targeted for a covered copper-silver manto.

From VR’s CEO, Dr. Michael Gunning, “We are pleased to have the first-pass drilling of our primary targets at Reveille completed. Both G1 and Kawich are new discoveries; they expand the breadth of the Reveille system westward from the exposed range where the historic workings are located, and they confirm the presence of a hydrothermal gold overprint in the district. But perhaps most importantly, there is a high temperature, base metal signature for the broad, gold-bearing pyrite alteration facies at Kawich which demonstrates its potential as a large-scale porphyry center and driver for Reveille, which is what we came to this historic district to explore for.

The figures and photos which follow in the body of this news release will illustrate for you the key findings from the first-pass drilling completed so far at Reveille, and also the lay of the land with regard to our expansion of the property to cover more of the polymetallic and high temperature mineral system at Reveille.

We will take the next few months to fully integrate and fully interpret an extremely large data set from the continuous geochemical sampling and hyperspectral scanning of all nine drill holes completed this year in order to formulate the right follow-up plan for 2022. We anticipate the focus to be on the large, gold-bearing pyrite alteration system at Kawich given its sheer size, and the clarity of the high-temperature geochemical and hyperspectral mineral vectors towards Kawich which are already evident from the first-pass analysis of the data.