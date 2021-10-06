checkAd

Global Helium Corp. Announces 265% Increase to Lawson Prospect in Saskatchewan

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Helium Corp. (CSE: HECO) (OTC: HECOF) (the “Company” or “Global”), a helium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that the size of the Company’s Lawson Prospect has increased from 6,400 acres to 17,000 acres. This discovery was made after completing an extensive review of previously existing and recently acquired seismic data. Additionally, the Company has completed the geological integration of all seismic shot, purchased, and reprocessed in the Vermilion Hills area of southwest Saskatchewan.

Seismic is used to find structures, which are potential subsurface traps for helium. The Company initially acquired and processed legacy seismic data over the Vermilion Hills permits which confirmed several structures proven to exist in the area, based on extensive (and publicly available) drilling records from oil and gas exploration companies dating back to the 1940s. One such structure (the “Lawson Structure”), was drilled in 1944 by Imperial Oil (see news release dated March 18, 2021). Global reviewed all available well data, which showed the well was flow tested and recovered “non-combustible gas” and a high percentage of nitrogen, indicating the potential for helium.

Eight kilometers of new seismic data was shot over the structure and Amplitude Versus Offset (AVO) analysis indicates the potential for thick reservoir rock in the lower part of the Deadwood Formation, the Company’s primary drilling target. The AVO amplitude response is 9,600 acres in size with structural closure up to 17,000 acres in size.

Wes Siemens, President of Global stated, “We are very pleased with the quality of the seismic, processing and the AVO interpretation of this new data. By combining modern science with old, publicly available data, we believe the Lawson structure may be two to three times larger than we envisioned when we first acquired the permit.”

A second structure (the “Elbow Structure”) in the Vermilion Hills area was also drilled by Imperial Oil in 1945 and management’s analysis of the available data indicates a significant structure at the depth expected for trapping helium. Eight kilometers of new seismic was shot to the south of the Elbow Structure and confirmed the existence of a third structure that was originally speculated by Imperial Oil. The new seismic demonstrates the third structure (the “Gilroy Structure”) is approximately 4,800 acres in size. Like Lawson, AVO analysis indicates the reservoir potential is strong in Gilroy. Further, the Gilroy Structure may be larger in size to the south and southwest, which will require additional seismic in the future to confirm. The Company’s analysis also suggests there may be additional structures on this single permit.

