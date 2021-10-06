checkAd

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY AND TIMING OF THE THIRD QUARTER 2021 CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Almere, The Netherlands
October 6, 2021

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) will report operating results for the 2021 third quarter (which ended on September 30, 2021) at approximately:

  • 6:00 p.m. Continental European Time Tuesday, October 26, 2021
  • 12:00 p.m. US Eastern Time Tuesday, October 26, 2021

ASM International will furthermore host an investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday,
October 27, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. Continental European Time (9:00 a.m. – US Eastern Time).

Conference call participants should pre-register using the link below to receive the Dial-In Numbers, Direct Event Passcode and unique Registrant ID, which will be needed to access the conference call.

Online registration for the conference call:  http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/8878063

A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible at www.asm.com.
                     
About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: victor.bareno@asm.com






