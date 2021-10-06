checkAd

Alia Wealth Partners Joins LPL Strategic Wealth Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that Lindsey D. Rhea CFP of Alia Wealth Partners has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms, affiliating with LPL’s Strategic Wealth Services (SWS) model. She reported having served approximately $260 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. She joins LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

Based in Germantown, Tenn., Rhea, 36, is an established, next-generation advisor who launched her own practice in 2018. As Owner and Wealth Strategist of Alia Wealth Partners, Rhea works closely with her clients to formulate investment strategies and selections designed to match each individual’s specific goals and objectives. Her success has led to numerous industry awards, including 2020 and 2021 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor, 2019-2021 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor and 2019 Forbes Next-Gen Best-In-State Wealth Advisor. She is joined at Alia by Director of Client Services, Leslie M. Parker and Director of First Impressions, Jennifer K. Locke.

Looking to elevate her clients’ experiences and plans for future growth, Rhea chose to partner with LPL’s Strategic Wealth Services offering. “We went through an extensive due diligence process and LPL really stood out for the depth of resources offered,” Rhea said. “LPL is a well-oiled machine and checked the boxes for all the solutions I was looking for. My top priority was the ability to enhance the client experience by providing them with innovative new tools they can use to easily access their account information.”

With the additional layer of support from SWS, Rhea believes she and her team will also have enhanced experiences. All SWS advisors have access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and innovative resources designed to help them thrive. In addition, they receive ongoing, personalized support for daily operations and long-term business management, including a dedicated business strategist, CFO, and marketing, service and administrative support. “LPL’s SWS team is an extended part of my practice so that we don’t have to do everything on our own,” Rhea said. “It is refreshing to have dedicated support from SWS team members with different skillsets, who are experts in their field, taking some of the things off my plate so I can focus on my clients.”

